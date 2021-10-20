It’s simple: Critical Race Theory is just about promoting racial justice. No sinister undertones, no dangerous ideology … none of that.

Well except maybe for, among other stuff, the whole Marxism thing …

Dr. Zeus Leonardo, UC Berkeley education professor, certainly has some interesting ideas, doesn’t it?

Here it is (starts around the 14:00 mark):

Leftists and Democratic government officials are actively targeting parents who don’t want their kids to be educated in Critical Race Theory. Because they know that those parents know the truth about Critical Race Theory.

Marxism is racism.

