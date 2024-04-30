Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia Protestors

Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala!
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on April 30, 2024
Twitchy

Man who apparently does not know not to pull fire alarms, Representative Jamaal Bowman, has weighed in on the Columbia protest crisis.

Apparently, Bowman lives on Earth 2 where the Columbia President has protected Jewish students and their rights to attend classes and that bothers him. Here on Earth 1, the Columbia President has done nothing but bend the knee to protestors. Literally, his statement makes no sense. Maybe he wasn't lying when he said he didn't know what a fire alarm is. He is not very smart.

Wonder how his constituents will feel about this?

People will likely be lining up to donate to any of his opponents after he expressed this sentiment.

This was a terrible answer, actually.

Oh, that is wonderful news.

This is basically what he is saying.

What people should do is vote him out of office.

Hopefully, this statement seals his defeat. Good riddance to bad rubbish.



