Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia Protestors

Man who apparently does not know not to pull fire alarms, Representative Jamaal Bowman, has weighed in on the Columbia protest crisis.

Asked NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a member of the squad, if he’s OK with the protestors occupying Columbia building. “The protestors are gonna do what they got to do. For me, it needs to just remain nonviolent, make sure no person is harmed in the process.” He said he disagrees with… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 30, 2024

Apparently, Bowman lives on Earth 2 where the Columbia President has protected Jewish students and their rights to attend classes and that bothers him. Here on Earth 1, the Columbia President has done nothing but bend the knee to protestors. Literally, his statement makes no sense. Maybe he wasn't lying when he said he didn't know what a fire alarm is. He is not very smart.

Jew hater @JamaalBowmanNY has no problem with the hateful mobs. https://t.co/HnlziquJHI — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 30, 2024

Wonder how his constituents will feel about this?

Rep. Jamaal Bowman: “The protestors are gonna do what they got to do."



That's gonna play swimmingly in Westchester. https://t.co/lCj8egWbDA — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 30, 2024

The protestors broke into a building, assaulted Jewish students, and temporarily took an employee of @Columbia *hostage*.



What the hell do you mean you disagree with the @WhiteHouse, @JamaalBowmanNY?! https://t.co/EVJbj5B5AL — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 🎗️ (@ElliotMalin) April 30, 2024

People will likely be lining up to donate to any of his opponents after he expressed this sentiment.

Time to evict the violent criminals rioters & vote out this fire alarm pulling garden tool! https://t.co/mBxPTj1jVi — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) April 30, 2024

Wrong answer, @JamaalBowmanNY. The protesters have become violent. They are preventing other students from getting the education they deserve. https://t.co/RQnQbqOrOL — Fed Up Republican (@FedUpGOPer) April 30, 2024

This was a terrible answer, actually.

Reminder: this clown is trailing his District 16 opponent by 17 points. https://t.co/mh1bQg4KDo — red circle army 🐦 (@redcirclearmy) April 30, 2024

Oh, that is wonderful news.

So We support peaceful protest but in the event they do become violent the cause is so just that it’s okay and we blame the other side https://t.co/KuQfNQrbiu — Valentina Madison (@Sportz_DC) April 30, 2024

This is basically what he is saying.

This guy is such a disgrace. Hands down one of the worst members of Congress. There’s some stiff competition for that btw https://t.co/UElhNVYaYw — District Politics (@southern_cone) April 30, 2024

Bowman today: “The protestors are gonna do what they got to do."



Pelosi in July 2020 after protesters destroyed a statue of Christopher Columbus: “People will do what they do."https://t.co/97rAuoWAsj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 30, 2024

What people should do is vote him out of office.

I wonder how the normal folks of Westchester county feel about this nonchalant attitude toward this blood soaked bigotry? https://t.co/QMiuYNChd6 — WM (@APTeacher1754) April 30, 2024

Hopefully, this statement seals his defeat. Good riddance to bad rubbish.







