Ramin Setoodeh sat down with Meghan McCain to discuss McCain’s reasons for deciding to leave the “toxic work environment” at “The View.”

I interviewed ⁦@MeghanMcCain⁩ about #TheView’s “toxic work environment,” backstage tensions and what Joy Behar said to her on TV that made her leave the show. https://t.co/67vKXQz2ug — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) October 19, 2021

.@MeghanMcCain says that after she quit #TheView, she told ABC News president Kim Godwin: “You got to change the culture on the show or the culture is going to change you, ‘Ellen’ style.” https://t.co/67vKXQz2ug — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) October 19, 2021

Thank you @RaminSetoodeh for giving me time for this interview. This was the most raw, uncensored conversation I’ve ever had on the record with a journalist. I hope everyone enjoys my new @audible_com #BadRepublican https://t.co/QFS6u4QloN — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 19, 2021

McCain’s good friend, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, shared Setoodeh’s piece with her own followers:

I saw ⁦@MeghanMcCain⁩ go through this in real time. It made me sick and angry to see the torture she went through on a daily basis. There’s no question ⁦@TheView⁩ was a toxic work environment that made it impossible for Meghan to thrive. https://t.co/TJKFycZFKn — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 19, 2021

And that provoked actor Billy Baldwin, for some reason, who chimed in with this clever retort:

Now do Fox News… https://t.co/dC9VMzgxwS — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 19, 2021

And that provoked Dean’s pity:

Awww are you still angry about your buddy @andrewcuomo having to leave? Poor thing. https://t.co/ECvc1LjGeL — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 19, 2021

Poor thing, indeed. Imagine being so hard up for attention that you try to come after notorious nice gal Janice Dean.

Choose your targets more carefully next time, Billy, if you want to avoid making a complete ass of yourself.