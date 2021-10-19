Ramin Setoodeh sat down with Meghan McCain to discuss McCain’s reasons for deciding to leave the “toxic work environment” at “The View.”
I interviewed @MeghanMcCain about #TheView’s “toxic work environment,” backstage tensions and what Joy Behar said to her on TV that made her leave the show. https://t.co/67vKXQz2ug
.@MeghanMcCain says that after she quit #TheView, she told ABC News president Kim Godwin: “You got to change the culture on the show or the culture is going to change you, ‘Ellen’ style.” https://t.co/67vKXQz2ug
Thank you @RaminSetoodeh for giving me time for this interview. This was the most raw, uncensored conversation I’ve ever had on the record with a journalist. I hope everyone enjoys my new @audible_com #BadRepublican https://t.co/QFS6u4QloN
McCain’s good friend, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, shared Setoodeh’s piece with her own followers:
I saw @MeghanMcCain go through this in real time. It made me sick and angry to see the torture she went through on a daily basis. There’s no question @TheView was a toxic work environment that made it impossible for Meghan to thrive. https://t.co/TJKFycZFKn
And that provoked actor Billy Baldwin, for some reason, who chimed in with this clever retort:
Now do Fox News… https://t.co/dC9VMzgxwS
And that provoked Dean’s pity:
Awww are you still angry about your buddy @andrewcuomo having to leave? Poor thing. https://t.co/ECvc1LjGeL
Poor thing, indeed. Imagine being so hard up for attention that you try to come after notorious nice gal Janice Dean.
Love it @JaniceDean
Choose your targets more carefully next time, Billy, if you want to avoid making a complete ass of yourself.
