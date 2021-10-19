Exciting news, everyone! If you head over to Wikipedia and check out the entry for Biden administration member Dr. Rachel Levine, you’ll see some new details in there:

That’s right. Rachel Levine is now officially a four-star admiral:

Rachel Levine, openly transgender health official, to be sworn in as four-star admiral https://t.co/RWkcjdGHtJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2021

NEW – Rachel Levine sworn in as "first openly transgender, female four-star admiral" in the U.S. Public Health Service. pic.twitter.com/E4dtJpaBtv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2021

Wow. Impressive! Rachel Levine is simultaneously transgender and female? We didn’t know that was possible, but she deserves three stars just for pulling that off.

Our thoughts exactly.

Political appointments are being promoted to military ranks now? https://t.co/p2DnMwy9CM — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 19, 2021

If we were *actual* admirals, we’d be pretty pissed off about this.

Actual female women should be pretty pissed off as well: