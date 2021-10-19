Exciting news, everyone! If you head over to Wikipedia and check out the entry for Biden administration member Dr. Rachel Levine, you’ll see some new details in there:
That’s right. Rachel Levine is now officially a four-star admiral:
Rachel Levine, openly transgender health official, to be sworn in as four-star admiral https://t.co/RWkcjdGHtJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2021
NEW – Rachel Levine sworn in as "first openly transgender, female four-star admiral" in the U.S. Public Health Service. pic.twitter.com/E4dtJpaBtv
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 19, 2021
Wow. Impressive! Rachel Levine is simultaneously transgender and female? We didn’t know that was possible, but she deserves three stars just for pulling that off.
https://t.co/BelJ02nZYz pic.twitter.com/fegqp10AON
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2021
Our thoughts exactly.
Political appointments are being promoted to military ranks now? https://t.co/p2DnMwy9CM
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 19, 2021
If we were *actual* admirals, we’d be pretty pissed off about this.
Actual female women should be pretty pissed off as well:
It took a man to shatter the military glass ceiling for women. https://t.co/0xfYHmkN2j
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 19, 2021