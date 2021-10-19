Exciting news, everyone! If you head over to Wikipedia and check out the entry for Biden administration member Dr. Rachel Levine, you’ll see some new details in there:

That’s right. Rachel Levine is now officially a four-star admiral:

Wow. Impressive! Rachel Levine is simultaneously transgender and female? We didn’t know that was possible, but she deserves three stars just for pulling that off.

Our thoughts exactly.

If we were *actual* admirals, we’d be pretty pissed off about this.

Actual female women should be pretty pissed off as well:

