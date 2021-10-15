Is the Loudoun County School Board house of cards starting to collapse? We hope that school board member Beth Barts’ resignation is a sign of what’s to come:

BREAKING NEWS: Loudoun County School Board Beth Barts submits her resignation, effective Nov. 2. This comes hours after the school superintendent admitted failure in providing a safe environment following reports of sexual assaults. STORY: https://t.co/9DCMsAygi0 pic.twitter.com/5qgekeWWxY — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 15, 2021

BREAKING – Loudoun Co School Board member Beth Barts has just resigned from the board, effective Nov 2nd. Barts has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy and was in the midst of an attempted recall by multiple parent groups. Her statement: https://t.co/BvyctuvBQ2 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) October 15, 2021

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: A Loudoun County School Board member has just resigned following @realDailyWire's @LukeRosiak bombshell investigative reports on the Virginia school district's efforts to conceal sexual assault cases from parents. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/PHPWljzxLy — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 15, 2021

NEW: Loudoun County Public School Board member board member Beth Barts resigns. pic.twitter.com/hV9f1it1NG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 15, 2021

Absolutely no mention whatsoever of the sexual assault coverup scandal that’s been exposed by the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak, and that’s a travesty. A craven travesty.

That said, though, we’re pleased to see that this is no longer something that can be swept under the rug.

This is what Democracy looks like. https://t.co/QStukhXoI8 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 15, 2021

.@fightforschools issues statement on the resignation of #loudouncounty school board member Beth Barts. pic.twitter.com/uUqnXzLkdC — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 15, 2021

We sincerely hope that Barts’ head is the first of many from LCPS and the Loudoun County School Board that will roll before all is said and done.

Update:

LCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler insults students and parents’ intelligence with pathetic statement on sexual assault coverups [videos] https://t.co/LEX1oVGxPv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2021

