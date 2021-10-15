Is the Loudoun County School Board house of cards starting to collapse? We hope that school board member Beth Barts’ resignation is a sign of what’s to come:

Absolutely no mention whatsoever of the sexual assault coverup scandal that’s been exposed by the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak, and that’s a travesty. A craven travesty.

That said, though, we’re pleased to see that this is no longer something that can be swept under the rug.

We sincerely hope that Barts’ head is the first of many from LCPS and the Loudoun County School Board that will roll before all is said and done.

