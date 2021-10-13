For a long time, owls have been a symbol of wisdom.

Especially, it seems, for Democratic Texas lieutenant gubernatorial hopeful Matthew Dowd:

I have a couple of barred owls that live on the land here who each morning before sunrise speak their truths. Some times in midst of my own prayer/meditation I feel they are sharing wisdom. Today it is: let go of the end, just do right in the moment, fight today for others. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 13, 2021

Or maybe you’re just hearing voices, Matthew?

Remember when GWB was mocked for saying he prayed to God? Well Dowd is taking spiritual advice from his pet owls https://t.co/e60ZmmL7H2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2021

I too enjoy edibles https://t.co/Hhbk2f2FSX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 13, 2021

Look who’s going all Liz Warren on us. https://t.co/9bsG5kWkoU — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 13, 2021

Ha!

Tfw you find out Matthew Dowd is speaking for you pic.twitter.com/gPSjMrM7Yk — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 13, 2021

As long as Matthew Dowd’s taking advice from owls, we hope for his sake that the owls, in their wisdom, tell him to stop humiliating himself so publicly.