BREAKING NEWS: Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has been hacked and her Twitter account erased.
We know this because she tweeted about it:
I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters.
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 12, 2021
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 12, 2021
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 12, 2021
She knows who has done this, and she will find them.
but if your account has been erased, then………
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 12, 2021
Isn’t this your Twitter account https://t.co/nxqbIGHsV1
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 12, 2021
It is, and it hasn’t been erased as far as we can tell:
Same goes for this one, which doesn’t appear to have been erased, either:
What’s going on?
It was the russians! https://t.co/J7A5TM7T6R
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 12, 2021
Probably!
It appears Joy Reid is tweeting from Maxine Water's twitter account.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 12, 2021
Ha! Even worse.
Her twitter account hasn't been erased, tho. https://t.co/QwVQSWe0Ax
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 12, 2021
— kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2021
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 12, 2021
Ok Boomer. Let us know. https://t.co/VuJcIWcSg2
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2021
We can’t wait to find out who did it.
Oh no. What'd Maxine tweet now that she feels the need to cover up by claiming to be hacked? https://t.co/q72eGmqh8m
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 12, 2021