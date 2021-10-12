BREAKING NEWS: Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has been hacked and her Twitter account erased.

We know this because she tweeted about it:

I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 12, 2021

She knows who has done this, and she will find them.

but if your account has been erased, then……… 😐😑😐 https://t.co/dB9l8czvuU — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 12, 2021

Isn’t this your Twitter account https://t.co/nxqbIGHsV1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 12, 2021

It is, and it hasn’t been erased as far as we can tell:

Same goes for this one, which doesn’t appear to have been erased, either:

What’s going on?

It was the russians! https://t.co/J7A5TM7T6R — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 12, 2021

Probably!

It appears Joy Reid is tweeting from Maxine Water's twitter account. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 12, 2021

Ha! Even worse.

Her twitter account hasn't been erased, tho. https://t.co/QwVQSWe0Ax — RBe (@RBPundit) October 12, 2021

lmfao — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2021

this is a wendy's — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 12, 2021

Ok Boomer. Let us know. https://t.co/VuJcIWcSg2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2021

We can’t wait to find out who did it.