As terrible as the economy is right now, it’s imperative that we don’t lose sight of the border crisis, which continues to grow progressively worse.

And not only is the Biden administration refusing to tackle the situation head-on, but they’re actively trying to deceive the American public.

When it comes to getting the truth out there, Townhall’s Julio Rosas has got his work cut out for him, but he’s definitely up to the challenge:

The Biden admin playing damage control with the border crisis by focusing on the Nothern Triangle countries ignores the fact many people illegally crossing into the US, like in Yuma, are from other places. In my two days there, I only met one Guatemalan: https://t.co/tiMVgq6Lr4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2021

BP agents in the Yuma Sector have been mostly reduced to processing illegal immigrants who give themselves up. Presumably, an agent wrote "UBER" on the side of a van they were using to transport immigrants.https://t.co/tiMVgq6Lr4 pic.twitter.com/SC4k4ZF0e2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2021

Rosas writes:

My recent trip to Arizona further highlighted such efforts are not only not working, but they’re ignorant of the fact many of those illegally crossing into the United States are not coming from just El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Spending most of two days by what Border Patrol agents jokingly call the “Morelos Dam Port of Entry” in the border town of Yuma, I met people from Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and, most shockingly, Uzbekistan. The first group of Uzbeks who crossed into the U.S. were a family unit, a husband and wife with their two young children. I was the first person to “greet” them as there was no Border Patrol around by the gap in the border wall system that was created when President Joe Biden halted construction of Trump’s border barriers. I tried speaking to them in Spanish, asking where they were from and if they were looking for Border Patrol. … It was a scene that played out all day with different nationalities. Oftentimes Border Patrol was not present at the three gaps near Morelos Dam, but luckily for them, these people were not runners since they wanted to be caught. As Spencer reported last week, I was told by a source there was not a single agent actively patrolling the 60 mile stretch between Morelos Dam and Calexico, California. There was one agent in a van who was the lone person waiting for illegal immigrants to give themselves up. Most of the agents on duty that day who would normally have been out in the field were busy processing people who had turned themselves in.

Be sure to read the whole thing. It’s not just a crisis that’s unfolding, but a bona fide scandal.

This scene plays out all day by Morelos Dam. People illegally cross into the US, they wait for Border Patrol since agents are often not there, they are then escorted through a gap in the border wall that was created when Biden halted construction. This group were Nicaraguans. pic.twitter.com/EuvAwi7nIi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2021

And that 20 percent means over 300,000 encounters, which is extremely high for the southern border. The Biden admin has tried to keep the focus on the Northern Triangle, but it is also not working as evidenced by the high numbers from those places.https://t.co/W7KnaOdfdj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2021

One could be forgiven for believing that the Biden administration wants this crisis. Because if they wanted this crisis, what would they be doing any differently?

Scoop: Sources told me Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector worked to quickly empty out the overflow facility ahead of Sen. Lindsey Graham's visit to the sector.https://t.co/2JYba34qZ8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2021

One source explained up until recently, CBP has been "releasing no less than 60 and up to 80 people" coming from Yuma into Murrieta, CA. "Since last week, we are getting three buses a day from Yuma…housing more than 200 illegal [immigrants] a day." https://t.co/2JYba34qZ8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 11, 2021

More from Rosas:

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector have been busy clearing out the sole overflow facility in recent days ahead of a visit by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who will tour the area on Monday. Sources within Border Patrol told Townhall they have been seeing a lot of “movement” with regards to apprehended immigrants being moved to other Border Patrol locations, released into the United States, or being deported to Mexico, but some of the agents were not told why the overflow facility was being cleared so quickly. … One source said they would not be surprised if the two events were correlated, with another saying, in their view, the rapid movement of immigrants from the facility was “to make it look like there is no problem,” adding two weeks ago they had people sleeping on the ground while some had to wait ten days to be fully processed. On Monday, the source said, they were being sent away to other locations. “There is no way we could have moved people this quickly” before, the source said.

Something smells rotten. And if the Biden administration is involved, you can count on lots more rot where that came from.