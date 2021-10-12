As terrible as the economy is right now, it’s imperative that we don’t lose sight of the border crisis, which continues to grow progressively worse.

And not only is the Biden administration refusing to tackle the situation head-on, but they’re actively trying to deceive the American public.

When it comes to getting the truth out there, Townhall’s Julio Rosas has got his work cut out for him, but he’s definitely up to the challenge:

Rosas writes:

My recent trip to Arizona further highlighted such efforts are not only not working, but they’re ignorant of the fact many of those illegally crossing into the United States are not coming from just El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Spending most of two days by what Border Patrol agents jokingly call the “Morelos Dam Port of Entry” in the border town of Yuma, I met people from Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and, most shockingly, Uzbekistan.

The first group of Uzbeks who crossed into the U.S. were a family unit, a husband and wife with their two young children. I was the first person to “greet” them as there was no Border Patrol around by the gap in the border wall system that was created when President Joe Biden halted construction of Trump’s border barriers. I tried speaking to them in Spanish, asking where they were from and if they were looking for Border Patrol.

It was a scene that played out all day with different nationalities. Oftentimes Border Patrol was not present at the three gaps near Morelos Dam, but luckily for them, these people were not runners since they wanted to be caught. As Spencer reported last week, I was told by a source there was not a single agent actively patrolling the 60 mile stretch between Morelos Dam and Calexico, California. There was one agent in a van who was the lone person waiting for illegal immigrants to give themselves up. Most of the agents on duty that day who would normally have been out in the field were busy processing people who had turned themselves in.

Be sure to read the whole thing. It’s not just a crisis that’s unfolding, but a bona fide scandal.

Trending

One could be forgiven for believing that the Biden administration wants this crisis. Because if they wanted this crisis, what would they be doing any differently?

More from Rosas:

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector have been busy clearing out the sole overflow facility in recent days ahead of a visit by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who will tour the area on Monday.

Sources within Border Patrol told Townhall they have been seeing a lot of “movement” with regards to apprehended immigrants being moved to other Border Patrol locations, released into the United States, or being deported to Mexico, but some of the agents were not told why the overflow facility was being cleared so quickly.

One source said they would not be surprised if the two events were correlated, with another saying, in their view, the rapid movement of immigrants from the facility was “to make it look like there is no problem,” adding two weeks ago they had people sleeping on the ground while some had to wait ten days to be fully processed. On Monday, the source said, they were being sent away to other locations.

“There is no way we could have moved people this quickly” before, the source said.

Something smells rotten. And if the Biden administration is involved, you can count on lots more rot where that came from.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationborderBorder crisisBorder PatrolCBPGuatemalaJulio RosasNorthern TriangleUzbekistan