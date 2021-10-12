America’s Area Expert Tom Nichols spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar today and shed some very valuable light on the the constitutional crisis that currently threatens our democracy and everything we hold dear. If you’re short on time, all you need to know is that Fox News is largely responsible for the crisis.

And if you have a few minutes, you can listen to the interview and hear Tom’s insightful brilliance for yourself:

"I think the entire Fox primetime lineup is basically organized around keeping people terrified." "Much like a drug, when you start people on fear as a way to hook them … you have to keep delivering bigger and bigger hits of that fear." Tom Nichols of the Atlantic tells me pic.twitter.com/8WoY5IQ2zJ — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) October 12, 2021

Note the “Democracy in Peril” on the chyron. On CNN.

Naturally, CNN Area Fox News Expert Brian Stelter shared this exchange with his own followers:

You know, just in case Keilar’s tweet wasn’t enough to convince you that Fox News’ brand is fear porn.

In 2021 this is not a very novel observation. — Mario Carino (@mariocarino) October 12, 2021

It sure as hell is not a very novel observation if you substitute “CNN” for “Fox News.” What did CNN do throughout Donald Trump’s presidency and what does CNN still do to this day if not try to hook people on being chronically terrified?

That’s ironic because that’s EXACTLY how I’d describe CNN 🤔 — I will NOT comply 🇺🇸 (@closetconsrvtiv) October 12, 2021

Isn’t this the pot calling the kettle black. — Nevel Noiro (@levenorion) October 12, 2021

I fail to see how cnn is that different. — lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) October 12, 2021

You out here acting like CNN doesn't do the same 🙄 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 12, 2021

CNN is arguably a far worse offender, if we’re being honest.

CNN: “Trump is literally just like Hitler.”

CNN: “Trump is an illegitimate President that is being controlled by Putin!!!”

Also CNN: “Fox news just says things to instill fear into people.” — FrogButt (@JDwithJD) October 12, 2021

This is precious from the network that brought us “TrumpRussiaOMG!!!!” hysteria for 4 years. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) October 12, 2021

LOL.

Fox is organized around keeping people terrified?

Have you watched CNN? https://t.co/uhKlmWeTTN pic.twitter.com/0dtdDj2XEw — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 12, 2021