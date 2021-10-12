The Democrats’ agenda is not going down quite as smoothly as the Democrats had hoped. Why is that?

Let’s ask Nancy Pelosi, who has an interesting theory:

Hear that, media? As hard as you’ve been pushing for the Build Back Better agenda, it hasn’t been hard enough for Nancy Pelosi.

Or it’s not supposed to be.

Right. We certainly don’t blame Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for expecting the MSM to act as glorified Democratic mouthpieces. Still, though, we can’t help but be disgusted by Nancy’s sense of entitlement.

