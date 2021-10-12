The Democrats’ agenda is not going down quite as smoothly as the Democrats had hoped. Why is that?

Let’s ask Nancy Pelosi, who has an interesting theory:

Nancy Pelosi blames the media for not "selling" the Democrats' $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree. "I think you all could do a better job of selling it" pic.twitter.com/O6PaW5zicn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2021

Hear that, media? As hard as you’ve been pushing for the Build Back Better agenda, it hasn’t been hard enough for Nancy Pelosi.

So Nan is asking the media to lie for her. Sounds like any other day of the week. — David Rising (@dlrising) October 12, 2021

It's not their damn job to sell this crap to the American people https://t.co/Te82nTr67x — Dr Kenneth Hill (@Kenneth40708724) October 12, 2021

Or it’s not supposed to be.

Democrats expect the media to help advance their partisan spin — and not without reason https://t.co/l8EPBlqjLU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2021

Right. We certainly don’t blame Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for expecting the MSM to act as glorified Democratic mouthpieces. Still, though, we can’t help but be disgusted by Nancy’s sense of entitlement.