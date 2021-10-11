As an employee of CNN, Brian Stelter knows Real Journalism™ better than most.

He certainly knows the difference between reporters and repeaters, and he’d like to educate the rest of us so that we can be just as sharp and perceptive as he is:

Reporting adds value. Repeating often subtracts value. pic.twitter.com/SyTiApLJ3B — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 11, 2021

“And now, for more on legitimate vs. illegitimate media outlets, let’s hear from our friends at Media Matters.”

Hilarious. In a Sunday rant on "reporters vs. repeaters," CNN's "media correspondent" @brianstelter (again) held up the left-wing goons at @MMFA as credible source, rather fascinating since they (and Stelter) are guilty of being "repeaters" perhaps more so than anyone else. pic.twitter.com/6h24IKdoWU — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 11, 2021

If you want to understand the decline of CNN and journalism standards at the network, look no further than Brian Stelter’s newsletter and Twitter feed. For years CNN and other left leaning outlets would work overtime to launder MMFA talking points. Now CNN doesn’t even hide it. https://t.co/HbTJVEgCV1 — a newsman (@a_newsman) October 11, 2021

CNN thinks they’re hiding it, though. That’s the really crazy part.

Y’all employ Cillizza. — Kris @🏡 (@KrisArmstrong1) October 11, 2021

CNN roots for a side. Sorry, Brian, but it’s true.

Brian, I noticed you ignored Chris Cuomo in your analysis. Weird. Also thanks for acknowledging the NYT is of the left. — Forum Non (@ForumNon) October 11, 2021

Stelter's show is the most mind-numbingly repetitive show on cable TV. https://t.co/LvGfyEkt4w — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 11, 2021

Stelter subtracts value. Every week he proves himself to be a “repeater” because he’s just parroting talking points. He’s lying when he downplays how many true reporters are in right-wing media. They’re on the ground, investigating, on the border, in war zones, covering riots… https://t.co/kyukSYmtPL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 11, 2021

And of course, Stelter never cites @NewsBusters by contrast, yet swears up and down he "doesn't have a side." Then can't understand why there's so much distrust in the media. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) October 11, 2021

It’s hard enough for many journalists to see past the tips of their noses. But when they’re as far up their own backsides as Brian Stelter is, it’s damn near impossible.