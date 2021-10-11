As an employee of CNN, Brian Stelter knows Real Journalism™ better than most.

He certainly knows the difference between reporters and repeaters, and he’d like to educate the rest of us so that we can be just as sharp and perceptive as he is:

“And now, for more on legitimate vs. illegitimate media outlets, let’s hear from our friends at Media Matters.”

Trending

CNN thinks they’re hiding it, though. That’s the really crazy part.

CNN roots for a side. Sorry, Brian, but it’s true.

It’s hard enough for many journalists to see past the tips of their noses. But when they’re as far up their own backsides as Brian Stelter is, it’s damn near impossible.

Tags: Brian StelterCNNdistrustDonald Trumpfake newsfox newsjournalismmainstream mediamass mediamedia mattersmisinformationpropagandarepeatersrepeatingreportersreportingrepublicans