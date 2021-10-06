Twitter should definitely slap a “conversations like this can be intense” warning on this tweet from Wolf Blitzer, because it just doesn’t get more intense than this:

Nine months ago today – on Jan. 6, 2021 – an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. I walked around the complex today and it was very calm. As you know, the perimeter security fence is gone – at least for now. pic.twitter.com/RnZux8JNpX — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 6, 2021

So. Intense. The setting, the look in his eyes … just intense. Stone-cold intensity.

For now.

Wow. Amazing. Thank you for your bravery. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 6, 2021

We appreciate that Wolf Blitzer is literally risking his life to return to the scene of an event that happened on January 6 and is not currently happening as far as we can tell.

It was calm. Wow, that's incredible. You mean they're not still insurrectioning? I thought it was still going on. Thank you for the update, Wolfman. Important work https://t.co/EHXWlyQYUE — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 6, 2021

Real News, Mr. President.

God willing, he’ll make it through this day unscathed.

Holy crap dude .. stay safe out there!! https://t.co/6L2So7neN5 — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) October 6, 2021

Stay safe again on November 6. And December 6. And especially on January 6, because, well, obviously.

You know what? We should probably start praying for Wolf now.

Reporters celebrate every month anniversary of January 6 like it’s a high school relationship https://t.co/c2Nr5UFhNT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 6, 2021

Speaking of reporters acting like teenagers:

Jim Acosta's going to be pissed he didn't think of this one. https://t.co/Wb5Oyun5A1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 6, 2021

Maybe next month? Maybe Wolf and Jim can alternate months, except of course for January 6, which is so intense that it requires their collective stunning bravery.

The day Blitzer goes full freaking Acosta https://t.co/HnnyADwNK2 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 6, 2021

We’ll have to mark this day on our calendars. See you all back here on October 6, 2022!