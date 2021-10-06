Unlike conservatives, liberals take COVID19 very, very seriously. They don’t just talk the talk; they walk the walk.

At least when Republicans are looking.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, everybody:

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras "I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here" Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021

COVID19 Theater. Now that’s entertainment.

She's obviously joking. — Elizabeth Benedict (@ElizBenedict) October 6, 2021

Rashida Tlaib is a joke. That’s not the same thing.

Oh, come on. — Rick Blaine (@RickBlain3) October 6, 2021

Saying the quiet part loudly https://t.co/ydheDBN08t — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 6, 2021

Said the quiet part out loud again — Jeff (@jswany7) October 6, 2021

That seems to happen a lot, doesn’t it?

Why do the Dems hate science? — GallopingGhost (@GallopingGhos11) October 6, 2021

Wait a minute… you’re telling me it’s NOT about health?? pic.twitter.com/hwLGpaDa9j — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 6, 2021

Almost as if it was never about health. Or science.

***

Related:

