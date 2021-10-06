You want to know the truth about capitalism? Ask a communist. They’ll tell it like it is and won’t leave anything out.

Just take it from this communist that capitalism is literally the worst:

Wow. That certainly is illuminating!

Illuminating about leftists being in such shameless denial about how much socialism and communism and leftism in general actually suck, that is.

Trending

He keeps using that word, “capitalism.” We do not (donut?) think it means what he thinks it means.

It’s almost as if concentrating power in the government can lead to bad things.

Excess food under communism? Good one!

We’ll keep capitalism, thanks.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismcommunismdonutsDunkin' Donutsexcess foodFoodfood wastesocialism