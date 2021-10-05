As a second-tier member of the Socialist Progressive Squad, it’s pretty much assumed that Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal is woke AF.

And that’s evidently the wrong assumption to make:

“If men were the ones who got pregnant, this would never have happened. Men wouldn’t stand for it. Women shouldn’t either.” Reproductive rights are human rights — and it’s time to guarantee it across America.https://t.co/qELUD0zGl4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 5, 2021

“If men were the ones who got pregnant”? IF???!!! And what’s with these antiquated terms like “men” and “women”?

Not very inclusive language there. — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) October 5, 2021

That’s an understatement!

This is where the liberal logic handcuffs itself. You cannot simultaneously tell us that: 1. there are zero differences between men & women

2. gender is a social construct and malleable

3. Men can have babies too And also “MEN WOULDN’T STAND FOR IT” These things don’t agree. https://t.co/izEpPknthM — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) October 5, 2021

When you accidentally admit that men can't get pregnant. https://t.co/wjl6fVWGlW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 5, 2021

Uh-oh, Pramila.

Are you claiming that ONLY Women can get pregnant, bigot!? https://t.co/460Xdv79Dk — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) October 5, 2021

So men can’t get pregnant is what you’re saying? — Storm (@S0SickRick) October 5, 2021

I've been reliably informed that men can in fact get pregnant. 🥺😣 — Christopher Michael…..Bower (@ChrisBower10) October 5, 2021

Men 👏 can 👏 get 👏 pregnant https://t.co/DWBjT5s8Yv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 5, 2021

I am reliably assured that men can indeed get pregnant and get abortions https://t.co/MGSe8G3Cmq — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) October 5, 2021

So men can’t get pregnant now? https://t.co/JUhEPVHcvL — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 5, 2021

so wait … men can’t get pregnant now? https://t.co/YS9Um7GnMr — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 5, 2021

Shame on you, Rep. Jayapal.

Transphobe — The Oscar goes to… (@wildemusings) October 5, 2021

This is transphobic https://t.co/Wedzgcuwl8 — fauci lied people died (@wingedwheeler28) October 5, 2021

She sounds kinda transphobic here, amirite? https://t.co/QXjZMwi8IY — 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒 🍻 (@joshuasteubing) October 5, 2021

Dude, men get pregnant all the time, or so we've been screamed at to believe. Transphobe, much? https://t.co/SiLgA9vjPz — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 5, 2021

Progressive transphobia? — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) October 5, 2021

Honestly, is there any other kind?

There’s only one way to handle this: