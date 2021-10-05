As a second-tier member of the Socialist Progressive Squad, it’s pretty much assumed that Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal is woke AF.
And that’s evidently the wrong assumption to make:
“If men were the ones who got pregnant, this would never have happened. Men wouldn’t stand for it. Women shouldn’t either.”
Reproductive rights are human rights — and it’s time to guarantee it across America.https://t.co/qELUD0zGl4
“If men were the ones who got pregnant”? IF???!!! And what’s with these antiquated terms like “men” and “women”?
Not very inclusive language there.
That’s an understatement!
This is where the liberal logic handcuffs itself. You cannot simultaneously tell us that:
1. there are zero differences between men & women
2. gender is a social construct and malleable
3. Men can have babies too
And also
“MEN WOULDN’T STAND FOR IT”
These things don’t agree. https://t.co/izEpPknthM
When you accidentally admit that men can't get pregnant. https://t.co/wjl6fVWGlW
Uh-oh, Pramila.
Are you claiming that ONLY Women can get pregnant, bigot!? https://t.co/460Xdv79Dk
So men can’t get pregnant is what you’re saying?
I've been reliably informed that men can in fact get pregnant. 🥺😣
Men 👏 can 👏 get 👏 pregnant https://t.co/DWBjT5s8Yv
I am reliably assured that men can indeed get pregnant and get abortions https://t.co/MGSe8G3Cmq
So men can’t get pregnant now? https://t.co/JUhEPVHcvL
so wait … men can’t get pregnant now? https://t.co/YS9Um7GnMr
Shame on you, Rep. Jayapal.
Transphobe
This is transphobic https://t.co/Wedzgcuwl8
She sounds kinda transphobic here, amirite? https://t.co/QXjZMwi8IY
Dude, men get pregnant all the time, or so we've been screamed at to believe. Transphobe, much? https://t.co/SiLgA9vjPz
Progressive transphobia?
Honestly, is there any other kind?
There’s only one way to handle this:
Hi @Twitter this account is saying that only women can get pregnant.
Can you please do something about this dangerous hate speech? https://t.co/Oj70riMCsF
