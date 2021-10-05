No one ever mistook AOC for brilliant. No one who wasn’t an idiot, anyway.

See, AOC’s pretty fed up with Facebook. You know, because it’s a big company with lots of money:

It’s almost as if Facebook’s monopolistic mission to either own, copy, or destroy any competing platform has incredibly destructive effects on free society and democracy 🧐 Remember: WhatsApp wasn’t created by Facebook. It was an independent success. FB got scared & bought it 💬 https://t.co/dGVwza9leR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2021

If Facebook’s monopolistic behavior was checked back when it should’ve been (perhaps around the time it started acquiring competitors like Instagram), the continents of people who depend on WhatsApp & IG for either communication or commerce would be fine right now. Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2021

Facebook is just one big money monster, swallowing up competitors like Instagram. Which, incidentally, is where AOC likes to post about Facebook being evil:

Maybe one congresswoman with a penchant for railing against Facebook shouldn’t be using Instagram. Just a thought.

.@AOC has taken to Facebook-owned Instagram to complain that Mark Zuckerberg shouldn’t be allowed to own Facebook pic.twitter.com/E3frfS5o44 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2021

Womp-womp.

And the icing on the cake?

Worth noting AOC paid more to Facebook ($5.6M+) than any other Congressional campaign during the 2020 cycle. https://t.co/UBKeZ7O2NB — Robbie Jaeger 🔎 (@RobletoFire) October 5, 2021

So AOC helped to make Mark Zuckerberg richer.

She's a total fraud but her supporters eat up everything she says.. — Drakken (@Drakken25849076) October 5, 2021

Time for her to put her money where her mouth is, no?