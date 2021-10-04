Matthew Dowd hasn’t been elected Lieutenant Governor of Texas yet, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get a head start on cleaning up not just Texas, but the entire country.

In a statement this morning, Dowd called for moment of remembrance for January 6, 2021, aka the greatest attack on our democracy since 1861:

Just released. I am calling for a national moment of #NeverForgetJanuary6th at noon on January 6, 2022. This was greatest attack on our democracy since 1861. Let us never forget and fight for voting rights, truth and our constitution every day. pic.twitter.com/JvqayZLAbq — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 4, 2021

Matthew Dowd for Texas! Because he’s a Very Serious Person!

Matthew Dowd is off to a good start! https://t.co/Pz3DSt8HxS — Jay 🏳️‍🌈 (@DiamondHunter80) October 4, 2021

If his goal is to run right over the edge of the cliff, then yes. He’s off to a fantastic start.

I would think that Lincoln's assassination would be worse https://t.co/N1Cb3aCqHw — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 4, 2021

We feel like 9/11 was pretty bad, too.

how brave. 🤦🏼‍♂️ (don’t forget to vote for the Republican turned MSNBC analyst turned Corporate Democrat) https://t.co/KdnReflTEp — ghost in the wires (@deathxdisinfo) October 4, 2021

***

