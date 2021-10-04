Matthew Dowd hasn’t been elected Lieutenant Governor of Texas yet, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get a head start on cleaning up not just Texas, but the entire country.

In a statement this morning, Dowd called for moment of remembrance for January 6, 2021, aka the greatest attack on our democracy since 1861:

Matthew Dowd for Texas! Because he’s a Very Serious Person!

If his goal is to run right over the edge of the cliff, then yes. He’s off to a fantastic start.

We feel like 9/11 was pretty bad, too.

***

