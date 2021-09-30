GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is not a fan of Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. According to him, it’s straight-up Marxism:

But New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman thinks that Rubio’s just being ridiculous and melodramatic:

What is Marco Rubio so worried about? $3.5 trillion is practically nothing! Zero, even! And it’s all for popular programs that everyone wants!

One would think. But then, we’re not economists.

