GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is not a fan of Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. According to him, it’s straight-up Marxism:

The $3.5 trillion Biden plan isn’t socialism, it’s marxism — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 30, 2021

But New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman thinks that Rubio’s just being ridiculous and melodramatic:

Ah yes, remember that stirring line in The Communist Manifesto: "Workers of the world, unite to spend 1.2% of GDP on popular programs over the next decade!" pic.twitter.com/hRC9dBzVKS — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 30, 2021

What is Marco Rubio so worried about? $3.5 trillion is practically nothing! Zero, even! And it’s all for popular programs that everyone wants!

If they're so popular why can't they pass? https://t.co/W8mK3nPJg1 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 30, 2021

If they were popular, it would be easy to pass the bill. https://t.co/pR0klXwruV — Cincy Hustle (@cincyhustle513) September 30, 2021

One would think. But then, we’re not economists.