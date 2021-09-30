Democratic negotiations over the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill appear to be going just swimmingly!

Big scoop from @burgessev, who got a hold of Manchin's document on what he'll tolerate from the recon billhttps://t.co/URbw1nGoOU — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 30, 2021

Was half hoping this would be a rickroll. But it’s a $1.5T top line, lower corporate tax rate than currently proposed & a host of other demands. Manchin has also separately said the final bill cannot violate Hyde on taxpayer funding of abortion. Progs not going to like this. https://t.co/EsNKzjuhMZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2021

Well, progs really aren’t going to like this:

A senate aide confirms authenticity of this document from July, reported by Politico – that Manchin proposed to Schumer a topline $1.5T reconciliation bill, with debate to begin no later than 10/1/2021. Says Manchin does not guarantee vote for reconciliation if it exceeds $1.5T pic.twitter.com/JMX7SXxXyS — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 30, 2021

** correction – memo says debate to begin no EARLIER than Oct 1 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 30, 2021

Guys …

Manchin has shown doc to fellow Dems. There's a ton in here on tax rates, energy and spending “Senator Manchin does not guarantee that he will vote for the final reconciliation legislation if it exceeds the conditions outlined in this agreement,” the paper reads in bold text. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 30, 2021

and Schumer signed this! https://t.co/ERkqPmjPqO — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) September 30, 2021

He did indeed.

Schumer was lying for months. https://t.co/UVnTTXNO5D — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 30, 2021

HAHAHAHHAHAHA SCHUMER STABBED PELOSI IN THE BACK https://t.co/6QGAOdPchd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

Dems In Disarray https://t.co/AJzAQxwmJa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

Major, major disarray.

“Leader Schumer never agreed to any of the conditions Sen. Manchin laid out; he merely acknowledged where Sen. Manchin was on the subject at the time," said a spokesman for Schumer … — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 30, 2021

So that’s the story Chuck Schumer’s gonna go with, huh?

"Schumer never agreed to the paper he signed" is a pretty funny situation to be explaining. https://t.co/kZDtQ0LnkQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 30, 2021

Alrighty then.

"Sen. Manchin did not rule out voting for a reconciliation bill that exceeded the ideas he outlined, and Leader Schumer made clear that he would work to convince Sen. Manchin to support a final reconciliation bill — as he has doing been for weeks.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 30, 2021

Good luck, Chuck.

When Pelosi tells you the $3.5 top number changed 10 days ago and Schumer signed a doc with Manchin *in July* that the top number would be $1.5 (which everyone knew anyway but literal receipts) https://t.co/C7swMMP1q8 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) September 30, 2021

Womp-womp.

Joe Manchin: "I compromised by going from zero to $1.5 trilion." LOLOL. He really does not care. Amazing. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 30, 2021

Manchin: "If progressives want $3.5 trillion, they can elect more liberals next year." 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 That is exactly what he said about progressives in West Virginia trying to beat him. He couldn't have been clearer if he'd stood there with both middle fingers raised. Incredible. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 30, 2021

He really did say it. https://t.co/cncZanaJms — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 30, 2021

Dude is just dunking nonstop on Biden and Pelosi https://t.co/He2NwLWeNk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

And we’re here for all of it.

I see the Dems are at the competitive leaking phase of productive good faith negotiations. — slug life (@Isthishell1) September 30, 2021

We’re not complaining. AOC, on the other hand …

Will some journo please reach out to @AOC for her thoughts on Schumer signing Manchin's agreement? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

Attention @AOC, Chuck Schumer signing the Manchin Plan is a complete betrayal of all progressives and undermines everything you have fought for He has left you no option You must primary Senator Schumer. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

Maybe this’ll be the thing that ultimately convinces her to run for Senate.

The Dem Disarray circular firing squad clown car dumpster fire going on in capitol hill is the funniest thing ever They're like rats trying to escape a sinking ship while trying to eat each other as they all drown Absolutely incredible — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

You love to see it.