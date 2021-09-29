When Matthew Dowd announced his candidacy for Texas Lieutenant Governor — as a Democrat, of course — we laughed. A lot.

And then, we laughed at Jennifer Rubin, because this was her take on Dowd:

A bold, conscientious NeverTrump voice! Running for office. More should do the same! https://t.co/Tme86FGLGX — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 29, 2021

And if anyone knows bold and conscientious, it’s Jennifer Rubin.

Ha ha ha yesss https://t.co/TfU9nmTLRu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2021

this morning just keeps getting better and more hilarious https://t.co/GyTTomGhaS — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 29, 2021

It’s still hilarious in the afternoon.

Oh @ComfortablySmug…this campaign is going to be such a blessing 😂😂 https://t.co/BhjPgBtWxf — Kate Tyler (@verykate45) September 29, 2021

LOLLLLLLLL the boldest thing Dowd ever did was go after Arnold's ex-wife. @RuthlessPodcast and @ComfortablySmug will have a field day with this! https://t.co/ZBzbia1Oav — Seth (@dcseth) September 29, 2021

As he should.

You know who has opinions on stuff, @Schwarzenegger. Can we get a comment from him on this? https://t.co/m4G17yJJOC — Jeremy Hughes (@jeremybhughes) September 29, 2021

We have no doubt that Maria Shriver found Matthew Dowd to be a bold and conscientious partner in adultery.

Hes so conscientious that he'll bang your wife while married. The leadership Texas needs! https://t.co/OfAMTWkjxp — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) September 29, 2021

Vote for Dowd! Vote for Dowd!

I feel like none of these people understood the 2020 election results in Texas… https://t.co/GxcMmgsoBs — Big_A (@asomer) September 29, 2021

How do his meatballs taste? https://t.co/F7y93uDcGi — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) September 29, 2021

Hairless, presumably.

NeverTrump is not a party. https://t.co/0u0kWQbZha — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 29, 2021

Well, not with that attitude!

There will come a time, which is either fast-approaching or already here, when you will need a coherent plan for a rebrand from “NeverTrump”, and that will prove to be an existential problem. Because really, what are you? https://t.co/ivVKhdRMd1 — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 29, 2021

A hack. An unapologetic hack.