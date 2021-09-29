When Matthew Dowd announced his candidacy for Texas Lieutenant Governor — as a Democrat, of course — we laughed. A lot.
And then, we laughed at Jennifer Rubin, because this was her take on Dowd:
A bold, conscientious NeverTrump voice! Running for office. More should do the same! https://t.co/Tme86FGLGX
— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 29, 2021
And if anyone knows bold and conscientious, it’s Jennifer Rubin.
— Critical Hube Theory (@ColossusRhodey) September 29, 2021
Ha ha ha yesss https://t.co/TfU9nmTLRu
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2021
this morning just keeps getting better and more hilarious https://t.co/GyTTomGhaS
— kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 29, 2021
It’s still hilarious in the afternoon.
Oh @ComfortablySmug…this campaign is going to be such a blessing 😂😂 https://t.co/BhjPgBtWxf
— Kate Tyler (@verykate45) September 29, 2021
LOLLLLLLLL the boldest thing Dowd ever did was go after Arnold's ex-wife. @RuthlessPodcast and @ComfortablySmug will have a field day with this! https://t.co/ZBzbia1Oav
— Seth (@dcseth) September 29, 2021
As he should.
You know who has opinions on stuff, @Schwarzenegger. Can we get a comment from him on this? https://t.co/m4G17yJJOC
— Jeremy Hughes (@jeremybhughes) September 29, 2021
We have no doubt that Maria Shriver found Matthew Dowd to be a bold and conscientious partner in adultery.
Hes so conscientious that he'll bang your wife while married. The leadership Texas needs! https://t.co/OfAMTWkjxp
— ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) September 29, 2021
Vote for Dowd! Vote for Dowd!
I feel like none of these people understood the 2020 election results in Texas… https://t.co/GxcMmgsoBs
— Big_A (@asomer) September 29, 2021
How do his meatballs taste? https://t.co/F7y93uDcGi
— DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) September 29, 2021
Hairless, presumably.
NeverTrump is not a party. https://t.co/0u0kWQbZha
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 29, 2021
Well, not with that attitude!
There will come a time, which is either fast-approaching or already here, when you will need a coherent plan for a rebrand from “NeverTrump”, and that will prove to be an existential problem. Because really, what are you? https://t.co/ivVKhdRMd1
— John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 29, 2021
A hack. An unapologetic hack.