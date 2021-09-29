Interesting scoop from Politico this morning …
It seems that Jerry Taylor, co-founder and president of the Niskanen Center, a think tank, is now the ex-president of the Niskanen Center:
Jerry Taylor, the co-founder and president of the Niskanen Center, recently resigned from the Washington, D.C.-based think tank after being charged with violently attacking his wife, according to court records obtained by POLITICO https://t.co/jomN7dgRHY
More from Politico:
On the night in question, Taylor had been up late after celebrating his son’s high school graduation. When his wife saw him drinking and using his iPad, she urged him to go to bed and threw his iPad in the trash, according to what she told a police officer who responded to the scene and wrote handwritten notes for a criminal complaint.
Taylor, 58, then allegedly pushed her onto the kitchen floor and put his hands around her neck and slapped her, the officer recorded in her notes. After she told him he shouldn’t do that, Taylor allegedly pushed her out of the house and pushed her down the front steps, injuring her, according to the complaint.
The officer, who responded at around 1 a.m., said in her police report that she observed “fresh scrape marks on her left leg and left ankle” of Taylor’s wife and that the woman also complained about pain from her right shoulder and her back. He had no visible injuries.
Now, it should go without saying that Taylor is innocent until proven guilty and that he should have a chance to tell his side of the story.
Buuuuuuuuuut let’s just say that he’s already at a bit of a disadvantage:
Isn’t that the same guy who said he’d “beat the brains in” of a family that used the Second Amendment to defend itself during BLM riots? What a shocker he turned out to be a violent nutjob. https://t.co/Bb5OSp7Txa https://t.co/5UW2yj5Sta
That’s him:
If only there was a sign https://t.co/XdW5s5pnA3 pic.twitter.com/OGjONBt5SF
Who could’ve foreseen this!? pic.twitter.com/BpfJBM44uT
That’s a pretty big red flag. Just saying.
Never fails.https://t.co/nHPXuLFM3R
