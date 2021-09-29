How are things in Late Night Land? Let’s check in with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert:

Finally ive been convinced pic.twitter.com/65Rxs7h39y — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 29, 2021

How could Colbert lose to Gutfeld in the ratings with an act like this?? pic.twitter.com/sZyDC3LvTn — JON MILLER (@MillerStream) September 28, 2021

Great question! Stephen Colbert definitely has something Greg Gutfeld doesn’t … abject shamelessness, maybe? That could be it.

In any case, this was difficult to watch.

My face watching this “comedy” pic.twitter.com/sw1yXXlPyw — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 29, 2021

My only reaction to this… pic.twitter.com/5eZvjW3bT3 — Zanzoltan (@Zanzoltan) September 29, 2021

Same.

Went to Hollywood to become a serious film actress… pic.twitter.com/tKLauHrjct — deanshaw (@deanshaw) September 29, 2021

Terrible as it was, they could have made it 100x better just by pronouncing it "vaccine-ah." — Made in USA (@EatItMiami) September 28, 2021

See? Even that would’ve been an improvement.

The thing that bothers me most is why is that little cartoon syringe jacking off the big syringe? Wtf is happening there? https://t.co/yEcGKw6xWj — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 29, 2021

OK, well now we can’t unsee that, either.

But back to Colbert.

Troy McLure in real life. https://t.co/lOUIFQMqE7 — Foster (@foster_type) September 29, 2021

At least Troy McClure was entertaining.

I wonder what it's like to lose your soul. Like, how do these people look at themselves in the mirror when they're all alone. Is it really the money? — Squire Muldoon (@Dr_Eat_Box) September 28, 2021

I used to think he was really funny doing his shtick on the daily show and the Colbert Report.

The gentleman’s soul is now dissolved.

You have to have had your senses so dulled to not see how SUPER weird this is. — Josiah Cochran (@RealJCochran) September 29, 2021

I'm so so curious what @StephenAtHome understands himself to be doing at this point. Like what's his self conception of what it is he does? You go back and watch "Strangers With Candy" or the Carvey show and he's clearly a very funny guy. — Foster (@foster_type) September 29, 2021

*Used to be a funny guy. That sort of thing can fade over the years, particularly if you let yourself be consumed by politics and forget why you’re a comedian in the first place.

The saddest part is the poor bastard probably still thinks he’s a comedian.

pic.twitter.com/VKjPjftEUE — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) September 29, 2021

Bingo.

Time for an intervention.