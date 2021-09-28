It’s been a while since we last checked in with actor-comedian Russell Brand, but as we recall, he was a pretty outspoken lefty.

Apparently he still is, but his perspective on certain things has— shall we say? — shifted somewhat. Certain things like the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

Watch:

Russell Brand defending the Trump administration and impugning Hillary Clinton’s integrity? There’s a plot twist we didn’t see coming.

What a time to be alive.

Trending

Needless to say, Brand’s not very popular in Resistance circles at the moment:

Oh well.

