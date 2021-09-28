It’s been a while since we last checked in with actor-comedian Russell Brand, but as we recall, he was a pretty outspoken lefty.

Apparently he still is, but his perspective on certain things has— shall we say? — shifted somewhat. Certain things like the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

Watch:

Russell Brand says Russiagate is a Democratic conspiracy driven by the Clinton campaign. pic.twitter.com/2ImOynyPBx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 27, 2021

Russell Brand defending the Trump administration and impugning Hillary Clinton’s integrity? There’s a plot twist we didn’t see coming.

What a time to be alive.

FOUND: First known case of a celebrity with natural immunity to cognitive dissonance. Science will be studying him for decades. @rustyrockets https://t.co/lxO2MpZhel — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 28, 2021

Needless to say, Brand’s not very popular in Resistance circles at the moment:

Let me tell you how left wing I am before I tell you how everything the right says is true. https://t.co/NzqtWctXbE — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) September 28, 2021

So Russell Brand is back on crack and ready to defibrillate his career? https://t.co/hRwlCHY0UX — PhDeezNutz (@D4Real8645) September 28, 2021

Now that Russell Brand has gone all Greenwald on Russiagate, we shall call it Russellgate. #Russellgate https://t.co/jegaGx2XoE — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) September 28, 2021

Russell needs to examine his Brand. https://t.co/yBGTMzKmtZ — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) September 28, 2021

Who had Russell Brand being a shitty MAGAt? https://t.co/x8nbgPkNJY — Kurt (@SwayzeofArabia) September 27, 2021

Seeing a pattern here.. MAGA is where once someones go to die after being forgotten or injured.. Literally a group of angry paranoids.#Victims https://t.co/CRSa3GrO1r — Rob 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@DCRobMan) September 27, 2021

I did not think I could dislike this guy more, but here we are…🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/zXD980RM6m — Ventura County For Biden! (@RandallVC) September 27, 2021

Oh well.