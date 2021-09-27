Washington Post media reporter Jeremy Barr was watching Fox News this morning, when he saw something profoundly disturbing: “FOX & Friends” host Steve Doocy interviewing his own son, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Look at this:

Dear. God.

At the very least. Heads need to roll over this. Imagine, the host of a show on a news network interviewing a reporter for said news network!

Trending

Tell us, Jeremy. Because this is the sort of quality media journalism we’ve come to expect from the Washington Post.

Basically!

At least there’s something positive to come out of Barr’s outrage:

Baby steps.

