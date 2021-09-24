In case you missed it, neither the government nor the media have shown much interest in being honest and transparent with the public. The bogus “whips” narrative about the Border Patrol in Del Rio is just one of the latest in a long series of purely politically motivated false narratives.

Grabien founder and editor Tom Elliott has made it his mission to keep his eye on both the government and the media, and well, he’s seen some things.

Time and again the media don’t just make mistakes. They tell us the exact opposite of the truth https://t.co/5lWXVhq1h5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

Take a few minutes to read Elliott’s excellent thread. Just make sure there are no sharp objects nearby, because you may be inclined to throw things:

They said Trump colluded w/ Russia & the FBI saved us. Then we learned Hillary & the FBI colluded w/ Russia. They told us the Steele Dossier was "corroborated" Then we learned it was entirely debunked. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They said the surveillance state would never be used against Americans. Then we learned it happens all the time. They told us a snooty Catholic student tormented a Native American Then we learned it was the other way around — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us Michael Avenatti was a warrior for justice Then we learned he's a serial felon who exploits vulnerable clients They told us Brett Kavanaugh was a serial rapist Then we learned they were sitting on proof he wasn't — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us they despise acts of abuse against women Then they defended Biden's pattern of sexual harassment They told us Trump's call w/ Ukraine's president was impeachable Then they made excuses for Biden getting caught doing the same — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They said BLM riots were righteous acts of social justice. Then they said a smaller, less violent protest was literally terrorism. They said right-wing extremists tried kidnapping Gov. Whitmer Then we learned it was an FBI-led plot — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us the USPS was conspiring to steal the election. Then we learned it was all a conspiracy theory. They said Hunter’s laptop was "Russian disinformation." Then we learned it was absolutely real. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us the FBI were America's stalwart defenders of justice & rule of law Then we learned they aided and abetted sex trafficking They told us they needed two weeks to stop the spread. Then, almost two years later, we're called selfish for wanting our lives back. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us they'd follow science wherever it leads. Then they led campaigns to have science censored. They said masks stop the spread. Then we learned they do nothing. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us Gov. Cuomo's totalitarian approach to Covid was a model Then we learned he was running death camps & covering up evidence They said Fauci was America’s Covid savior. Then we learned he accidentally helped invent it. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us Covid never could have come from a Chinese biolab Then we learned that's almost guaranteed to be what happened They told us 50 percent vaccinated would mean no more surges Then we saw surges amongst the highest vaccinated populations — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

They told us Trump fans brought zipties to kidnap lawmakers & killed a cop w/ a fire extinguisher Then we learned they did none of these things They told us the attack was planned on Parler Then we learned it was actually Facebook — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

That’s all still just scratching the surface.

Now they say the FBI never would have been involved in the Jan. 6th riot Well … let's just see. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2021

We at Twitchy aren’t trying to suggest that the FBI was involved, because we don’t know. But there’s no doubt that the FBI has done some pretty rotten stuff over the past several years — with the media’s blessing and willingness to turn a blind eye, to boot.

Our corrupt media enables our corrupt government. https://t.co/eJoQl2WQr8 — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) September 24, 2021

And on and on and on and on – its never ending with the fake media. https://t.co/2qjkxjkc3b — Real CA GOP (@gop_california) September 24, 2021

The "They" referenced in this excellent thread are the experts dismayed that we no longer trust their wisdom. https://t.co/oUvjZ1dp6l — Beorn (@Beorn2000) September 24, 2021

One thing we do know for sure is that we have been lied to over and over again.

They lied and lied and lied some more. https://t.co/3TgmG9XRJV — Michele (@michellmybell1) September 24, 2021

And we can count on being lied to a lot more.