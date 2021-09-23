Back in 2017, the New York Times’ published a story by Don MacNeil Jr.

In 2021, it might be somewhat relevant. Take a look:

Experiments to make lethal viruses more deadly will receive federal funding after a ban was lifted https://t.co/8whznSguxm — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 20, 2017

You don’t say.

have they gone mad!why are they doing this? This is catostopphic accident waiting to happen — Juliet Findlay (@Darkqueen891) December 20, 2017

What if a deadly virus got out of the lab, ultimately resulting in a global pandemic?

Oh:

“Critics say these researchers risk creating a monster germ that could escape the lab and seed a pandemic.” — Emily B ✨ (@eklaborg) September 22, 2021

Think those critics might’ve been onto something?

I'm from the future. You'll never guess what happened next! https://t.co/4tmgjFL4dm — David Land™❌ (@DLand91) September 23, 2021

Good Lord:

Surprised @nytimes hasn't removed the 2017 article mentioning CDC slip-ups with deadly viruses in 2014 and their push to make more lethal germs. It's behind a paywall but doesn't this refer to same gain-of-function Fauci & Paul argued in July at Senate Health Committee hearing? pic.twitter.com/bhdZOczOH7 — He Who Remains (@fudgie88) September 23, 2021

Sure sounds like it.

I’m old enough to remember when Covid-19 came from a bat in a wet market and Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. https://t.co/nzmdbvyHMv — The CoonDawg ™️ 💎 (@CopiahDawg) September 23, 2021

Your entire life was turned upside down over this. https://t.co/INN10WvEGf — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 23, 2021

Well? Was it worth it?

The person who wrote this story on gain of function and the possibility of pandemic in 2017 was fired by The NY Times because some high schoolers were offended by him. Now The NY Times writes about cakes that look like different objects. https://t.co/7YdL3W8mX0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2021

Anthony Fauci no doubt prefers that the New York Times stay focused on the cakes.