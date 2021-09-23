MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is sick and tired of reading about COVID19 cases. We should be past this! And we could be, if only we’d all just do the right thing and wear masks:

.@JoeNBC: “I hate masks…but I’d hate getting Covid more, and if we all work together as a country, this could be behind us really soon." pic.twitter.com/x2ZxQg9Era — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 23, 2021

First of all:

Weird way for Joe Scarborough to admit he's not vaccinated. https://t.co/pan1DJpE0j — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2021

You should get vaccinated, Joe. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 23, 2021

Why don’t you believe in science, Joe?

Bro it’s been 18 months. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) September 23, 2021

15,000 days to slow the spread https://t.co/MRNYbacszZ — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 23, 2021

And counting!

Who is he kidding? This is here to stay and will never be completely eradicated. That’s why so many want to just live their lives. If you feel comfortable wearing a mask, do it. But the government shouldn’t force anyone. To say this will be behind us is a joke. It’s here to stay — Michael Jenkins (@mjenkinsrpr) September 23, 2021

But aside from dishonestly suggesting that COVID19 is a virus that can be completely eradicated, why doesn’t Joe Scarborough shut his mouth and put his money there? And then put a mask on top of that?

No one is wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/81vsbzhEoF — Newest SEC member (@Tittlewk93) September 23, 2021

He's sitting around a small table with a bunch of other people, none of whom are wearing masks. https://t.co/Z8kK1Mx2oK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 23, 2021

What’s the deal, Joe?

They're "sophisticated" !! — Chris Orlando (@ChrisOrlandoHS) September 23, 2021

They’re elitist hypocrites, is what they are.