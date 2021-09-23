It’s been several days since the false narrative about Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian refugees got going, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Democrats are running with it. The White House is running with it.

And people out there are swallowing it, hook, line, and sinker. That’s insane enough on its face. But as tweeter @Mellecon points out, it also indicates an underlying, very disturbing problem:

Probably the scariest thing about the whip story is they gave the public pictures and video in which no one was whipped, and yet despite that evidence -the media told them that they whipped someone and they convinced themselves not to believe their own eyes. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2021

It’s genuinely Orwellian.

Apparently The Left thinks 1984 is a play book. pic.twitter.com/OwLIr7miJ8 — Seamus – Rapidly Becoming Ungovernable (@ff_nerdy) September 23, 2021

This is legitimately dangerous territory. People are allowing themselves to be manipulated.

Confirmation bias. They wanted to believe it so much they were finding ways to make it true. — Dan McClinton (@DanMcClinton1) September 23, 2021