The narrative word of the day yesterday was “whips” when it comes to how Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) are describing border patrol on horseback who are dealing with migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. With that, suddenly there was something going on at the border that the Left cared to focus on, even though it’s a total lie.

However, Jen Psaki doubled down today and is obviously happy to throw the border patrol under the bus after Biden put them in an impossible situation:

Wow…

This administration is just awful.

More than likely. The spin will be “horse reins can certainly be used as whips.”

Maybe somebody can ask Psaki if this was a “brutal an inappropriate measure”:

The Biden admin would rather everybody forget about that, and they’re even willing to smear U.S. border officers to help provide a distraction.

Tags: Border Patrolillegal immigrationJen PsakiJoe Biden