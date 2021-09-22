The narrative word of the day yesterday was “whips” when it comes to how Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) are describing border patrol on horseback who are dealing with migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. With that, suddenly there was something going on at the border that the Left cared to focus on, even though it’s a total lie.

However, Jen Psaki doubled down today and is obviously happy to throw the border patrol under the bus after Biden put them in an impossible situation:

.@PressSec doubles down on the lie that border patrol agents were "whipping" Haitian migrants at the border, claiming that CBP officers were using "brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people." pic.twitter.com/JFTcF0HwHR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2021

Wow…

Imagine being the Border Patrol and having the Executive Branch, that you work for, lie about you. https://t.co/wm8vL1kj3M — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 22, 2021

This administration is just awful.

Fact checkers will be rushing to her defense instead of pointing out her lies. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) September 22, 2021

More than likely. The spin will be “horse reins can certainly be used as whips.”

Only the Biden administration would throw THEIR OWN border enforcement employees under the bus with a FAKE ACCUSATION in order to deflect a difficult question about a disaster caused by themselves. Under any definition of leadership, this is reprehensible. Total lack of character https://t.co/jrwwjA4LaN — Tail Risk Event Respecter⚫💊🦝🥀 (@thrashima) September 22, 2021

Turning their backs on those assigned to PROTECT our borders. https://t.co/Kg1JBrAX3J — Coach Willis (@llmhhg) September 22, 2021

Watching her repeat this myth is nauseating — Peter J McCarthy (@peterthemac) September 22, 2021

The illegals were slugging the border patrol's horses. https://t.co/xmPitqayih — Grace C. Gabrielsen (@gabrielsen_) September 22, 2021

Maybe somebody can ask Psaki if this was a “brutal an inappropriate measure”:

how would you describe ten civilians, including seven kids, getting a hellfire missile in the face @PressSec ? personally I would think it qualifies as "brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people." https://t.co/CoUMl042M0 — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) September 22, 2021

I guess murdering an Afghanistan man and 7 children was not brutal and inappropriate?👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻#FightBack https://t.co/pBBYkgScnb — Sheila Salter (@sass0412) September 22, 2021

The Biden admin would rather everybody forget about that, and they’re even willing to smear U.S. border officers to help provide a distraction.