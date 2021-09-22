Last week, when media started reporting on some eyebrow-raising passages about General Mark Milley in Bob Woodward and Bob Costa’s new book “Peril,” it caused quite a stir across the political spectrum. Democrats and liberals were largely pleased at the prospect of Donald Trump’s Joint Chiefs chair working behind the scenes to undermine the president, while Republicans and conservatives were largely very disturbed.

Well, now the actual passages are making their way into the public sphere, and Milley’s actually looking even worse:

If the transcripts are indeed accurate, Gen. Milley has quite a lot to answer for. Particularly when you consider that the call in question took place in October, well before the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Trending

 

Don’t be sorry, because it is outrageous.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Peril"ChinaDonald TrumpGen. Mark MilleyGeneral Mark MilleyLi ZuochengMark MilleyPeople's Liberation Army