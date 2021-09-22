The Late Night Talk Show lineup is already plenty impressive as it is. It’s chock-full of the most hilarious people making the sharpest and wittiest observations that the rest of us aren’t smart enough to make.

So just try to imagine the magic that can happen when the best late night hosts in America join forces for a cause.

Well, guess what: you don’t have to imagine it anymore. It’s really happening:

Seth Meyers! Jimmy Fallon! James Corden! Stephen Colbert! Jimmy Kimmel! Trevor Noah! And Samantha Bee! Samantha Freakin’ Bee, you guys.

And last, but certainly not least, John Kerry. Captain Planet, himself.

Y’all ready for this?

It’s about damn time.

Isn’t it?

That will not only be the greatest accomplishment of “Climate Night,” but very likely the only accomplishment of “Climate Night.”

Mind if we join you?

Take us with you, Mr. Asliken.

Well, there is one silver lining. This effort may actually end up making a huge difference in our climate.

Well, no, they’re not doing that …

No, not that. But there’s still this:

