The Late Night Talk Show lineup is already plenty impressive as it is. It’s chock-full of the most hilarious people making the sharpest and wittiest observations that the rest of us aren’t smart enough to make.

So just try to imagine the magic that can happen when the best late night hosts in America join forces for a cause.

Well, guess what: you don’t have to imagine it anymore. It’s really happening:

Seth Meyers! Jimmy Fallon! James Corden! Stephen Colbert! Jimmy Kimmel! Trevor Noah! And Samantha Bee! Samantha Freakin’ Bee, you guys.

And last, but certainly not least, John Kerry. Captain Planet, himself.

Y’all ready for this?

Some political activism from our late night comedy shows — finally! https://t.co/wX5NqkI6eQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 22, 2021

It’s about damn time.

It’s truly refreshing to see people put aside their differences to get together for something like this. pic.twitter.com/ovAjENeF45 — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 22, 2021

Isn’t it?

I don't get it. Where are all the comedians? https://t.co/qAi5QyZ29J — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) September 22, 2021

Don't miss the Night of a Thousand Claps Cringeathonhttps://t.co/XEAPrOFV0p — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 22, 2021

This is going to establish terrifying new frontiers of sheer unwatchability pic.twitter.com/mcSUkE2O4q — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 22, 2021

That will not only be the greatest accomplishment of “Climate Night,” but very likely the only accomplishment of “Climate Night.”

Pass. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 22, 2021

can I aggressively not watch this https://t.co/6aMf9wjt5J — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 22, 2021

Mind if we join you?

I’m just over here wondering which carpool karaoke songs they can do that relate to saving the planet. If it’s “imagine” I will 🤮 https://t.co/gcsJy5oJcv — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) September 22, 2021

Sorry shaving my eyeballs that night https://t.co/qL0snLSGMD — Gigi Levangie, etc. (@GigiLevangie) September 22, 2021

I would choose a climate catastrophe over this show https://t.co/CrKgPsixy3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2021

Take us with you, Mr. Asliken.

Corporate needs you to find the differences between these two pictures. pic.twitter.com/yyvDTWbFx8 — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 22, 2021

If you need a reason to miss Norm MacDonald, just take a look at the photo below. The corporate embodiment of clapter. https://t.co/a0LHA6XaF8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 22, 2021

When anyone asks me why I am so dedicated to the eradication of all human life, I will simply point to this cringeworthy serving of smooth-brained mind sludge pic.twitter.com/m9TtQZmHkd — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) September 22, 2021

Well, there is one silver lining. This effort may actually end up making a huge difference in our climate.

Are you simulcasting to China and India? No? Ok https://t.co/hNiKbvFkVG — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 22, 2021

Well, no, they’re not doing that …

No, not that. But there’s still this: