Dems and liberals love to rail against election integrity in the name of fighting for voting rights. And that may fool some people, but it doesn’t fool us.

Doesn’t food Ted Cruz, either.

As much as the Left hates to admit it, Sen. Cruz knows what he’s talking about when it comes to this stuff. We can’t say the same for Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Watch:

It certainly does. Say no more, Sen. Blumenthal. You’ve said all that needs to be said.

Sorry. Blumenthal didn’t have one.

He’s not there to debate Ted Cruz. He’s there to be a U.S. Senator, dammit!

Sounds like Richard Blumenthal needs to quit his day job and find something more in-line with his abilities.

