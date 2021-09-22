Dems and liberals love to rail against election integrity in the name of fighting for voting rights. And that may fool some people, but it doesn’t fool us.

Doesn’t food Ted Cruz, either.

Dems are radicals who want to strike down every voter ID law in America. 81% of Americans support voter ID. 77% of Black voters support voter ID. But elected Dems hate it bc it makes fraud harder. https://t.co/wCbUT7q2bl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 22, 2021

As much as the Left hates to admit it, Sen. Cruz knows what he’s talking about when it comes to this stuff. We can’t say the same for Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Watch:

Sen. Ted Cruz to Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal (CT): “Why is it that Connecticut has lower African American registration and lower African American turnout than Georgia and Mississippi?” Blumenthal: “You know, I’m really not here to debate you…” Cruz: “That speaks volumes.” pic.twitter.com/ncP2MpDlaP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2021

It certainly does. Say no more, Sen. Blumenthal. You’ve said all that needs to be said.

Sometimes Cruz is really, really good at his job. This is one of those times. https://t.co/6pndeAo7l0 — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) September 22, 2021

Ted does make a good point. Would have liked to hear a legitimate response — Anthony Seinfeld (@AnthonySeinfeld) September 22, 2021

Sorry. Blumenthal didn’t have one.

The election policy fight in one exchange. Dem: You're racist, partisan, and suppressing votes. Republican: How do you answer the fact that our turnout is higher, the integrity measures are popular, and none of your rhetoric holds up? Dem: Um… I'm not here to debate you. https://t.co/eUC3id828P — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 22, 2021

Da Nang Dick can’t answer the easy question? https://t.co/PaEpHrrwFa — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 22, 2021

He’s not there to debate Ted Cruz. He’s there to be a U.S. Senator, dammit!

If not to debate, @SenBlumenthal, then why are you in the Senate, a deliberative body? — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) September 22, 2021

He’s not really there to debate Ted Cruz for the same reason I’m not trying to win a beauty contest against Gisele. We both are outmatched. https://t.co/0yxLe9vg8I — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) September 22, 2021

<narrator voice>: "The Senate describes itself as the world's greatest deliberative body. Deliberative is an adjective defined as, "relating to or intended for consideration or discussion." Consideration & discussion are part of debate. Does Sen. Blumenthal know his job?" https://t.co/wVTZlU3B9v — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) September 22, 2021

Sounds like Richard Blumenthal needs to quit his day job and find something more in-line with his abilities.