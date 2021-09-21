Kamala Harris has been making herself pretty scarce for quite some time now, but she’s ready to put herself out there now.

She’s all set to appear on “The View” on Friday, of course. In the meantime, she addressed the recent reports of mounted Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian refugees at the southern border in Texas:

The VP finds her issue with the border… https://t.co/gUmfRxDOp7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 21, 2021

More from The Hill:

Vice President Harris on Tuesday condemned the treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border after images circulated appearing to show border patrol agents on horseback grabbing individuals seeking to enter the U.S. “What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were was horrible,” Harris told reporters after an event to promote the White House’s economic agenda. “I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation into what is going on there. But human beings should never be treated that way, and I’m deeply troubled about it,” she said.

Watch:

.@VP Kamala Harris: "What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were is horrible. I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation." https://t.co/2nLemZc38J pic.twitter.com/8l2TV9RCG2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2021

Good on ya, Kamala! Who’s in charge here, anyway? Someone needs to answer for these “horrific and horrible” incidents.

Hey, that’s right! The person put in charge of the border crisis was … Kamala Harris. It’s literally her job to handle the situation and make sure it doesn’t get exponentially worse.

She's troubled by their treatment, not their presence. https://t.co/KYfiXHhWdS — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) September 21, 2021

Well, she’s responsible for all of it, so …

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video and the headline has been amended to reflect that.