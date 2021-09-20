Looks like they’re living it up in Palm Beach County! At least the special ones are:

One of those Special People is Alexandria Ayala, member of the Palm Beach County School Board.

Palm Beach County school board has defied Gov. DeSantis and implemented a mask mandate. 4th from the left, in blue, is Alexandria Ayala who pushed forced masking the hardest. For your kids, not for her, obviously. https://t.co/gVab1YUUTx pic.twitter.com/4unHR6WpK6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 20, 2021

Let’s go back to late August, when Ayala was celebrating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban getting struck down:

Win for student/teacher safety! This ruling affirms that we have constitutional rights as board members to implement mask policies.@SecCardona response to my letter today assures that the Admin has our backs. I remain committed to keeping schools safe. https://t.co/S1tcw6IirN — Alexandria Ayala (@alexandriayala) August 27, 2021

Alexandria Ayala is as committed as ever to keeping schools safe. Soirée guests … not so much.

Punishing the kids to save the kids is certainly a bold strategy. Almost as bold a strategy as broadcasting your hypocritical elitism.

The virus stays put when you say "cheese." — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 20, 2021

It also only spreads when you're actually on government property, not when you're at a private facility. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 20, 2021

Ridiculous.

Meanwhile the unmasked singers are spraying aerosols all over them. This is getting tiresome. — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 20, 2021

Every day it’s something with these people.

Wtf is with these vile people? — Farkenteur (@farkantoor) September 20, 2021

They’re vile. That’s all there is to it.

When you see certain ppl flying around the world on private planes, it’s natural to skeptical of their pronouncements on climate change. When you see these same ppl partying indoors without masks, it’s natural to doubt their performative hysteria over COVID. (Via @martyrmade) https://t.co/XR3yRbUKFQ — Drawing Logical Inferences is saving $.16 (@DInferences) September 20, 2021