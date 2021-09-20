As we told you, Jen Psaki refused to say if anyone will be accountable for the botched drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, seven of whom were children.

What Psaki would say, however, was that Joe Biden is really, really sorry about it, because he, too, has personally experienced loss:

Watch:

Good Lord.

Losing a child is indeed a tremendous loss. But Biden’s loss was not due to a botched drone strike in a country that’s in turmoil as a result of his own prideful incompetence.

Pathetic.

At some point, he needs to realize that.

“Played out” is putting it mildly.

That “I’ve lost, too” has become such a trope for Joe Biden is actually quite disturbing, if you think about it.

When does it stop?

