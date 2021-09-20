As we told you, Jen Psaki refused to say if anyone will be accountable for the botched drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, seven of whom were children.

Jen Psaki sidesteps question about whether or not anyone will be fired or held accountable as the result of the drone strike killing children in Afghanistan — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 20, 2021

What Psaki would say, however, was that Joe Biden is really, really sorry about it, because he, too, has personally experienced loss:

Oh come on. Psaki just brought up fact that "as you know, Biden has personally experienced loss" as part of her answer on how he felt about his strike that killed 7 innocent children. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 20, 2021

Watch:

.@PressSec refuses to say whether or not anyone will be held accountable for Joe Biden's botched drone strike. pic.twitter.com/jeGAg0M5CT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2021

Good Lord.

Losing a child is indeed a tremendous loss. But Biden’s loss was not due to a botched drone strike in a country that’s in turmoil as a result of his own prideful incompetence.

they brought up Beau Biden’s death from brain cancer in the context of the 13 U.S. service members getting killed by ISIS-K at the Kabul airport & are now bringing it up again in the context of a U.S. drone strike meant to target ISIS-K killing an innocent aid worker & his family https://t.co/dxKIFkgJZH — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2021

Pathetic.

It is always about his loss. — John Richardson (@jpr9954) September 20, 2021

At some point, he needs to realize that.

I have a lot of thoughts here, the most politic of which is: yes, as have virtually all presidents, given their ages. https://t.co/0UqJh4EFs6 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 20, 2021

Experiencing loss should perhaps make one more empathetically diligent about not targeting innocents and doesn't exactly mitigate the horror of what happened in this misdirected strike. https://t.co/02gHvcBPfy — Michael McDonald (@meadabawdy) September 20, 2021

Basically every adult has "personally experienced loss" of some sort! https://t.co/3LpjEWLWG5 — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) September 20, 2021

I guarantee the everyone in that room has had a loss of either a parent or grandparent. I'm not saying it's the same as losing a child, but this bit is getting played out. — ceneblock (@ceneblock) September 20, 2021

“Played out” is putting it mildly.

The “Beau Excuse”, while sad, is wearing thin as an acceptable answer for Biden’s faults. https://t.co/OsbF7obsCE — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 20, 2021

This is Team Biden's fallback every time they horribly f**k something up and people die. https://t.co/rFt2wW83nR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 20, 2021

Biden the suffering dad is the most sympathetic aspect of his character, but the overuse of this to deflect every manner of inquiry is veering into self-parody territory, like Al Bundy talking about the big game. https://t.co/m3grALFJKB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 20, 2021

That “I’ve lost, too” has become such a trope for Joe Biden is actually quite disturbing, if you think about it.

He just "All Live Matter'd" the kids that were killed. — The ASMR Reviewer (Paul) (@AsmrReviewer) September 20, 2021

Yeeeeeeeikes, this tic is officially the most awkward thing to have ever occurred. https://t.co/sRBlPENZsH — Foster (@foster_type) September 20, 2021

Pimping your dead kid for political cover. What a POS. https://t.co/tqn9fpSie8 — Michael (@gamecocklaw) September 20, 2021

When does it stop?

They really are stepping right up to the border of stolen valor with this talking point, too. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) September 20, 2021

It's gross. It's always been gross. But they've used it so much for so long that now people have noticed just how gross it is. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) September 20, 2021