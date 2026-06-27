'Knee Status: Bent': Hakeem Jeffries Heard the 'You're Next' Chants, Tries Sucking Up to the DSA Crowd

On primary election night earlier this week, as Mamdani-backed New York socialists were going undefeated and Democrats like Dan Goldman were losing their seats in Congress, the DSA-supporting crowd had a message for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

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The reaction from the crowd to @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/hxqaFQCLdT — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

Jeffries of course responded by reminding the Democrats that making a bunch of antisemitic communists who hate America the new faces of the party is a really bad idea.

Just kidding!

He's now sucking up to them big time in the hopes that he's not next:

Congratulations to our newest members of the NYC congressional delegation.



From public servants to union organizers to community activists, the path is different but the work is the same.



We must decisively address the affordability crisis and crush far-right extremism! pic.twitter.com/f4XC6dpX7q — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) June 27, 2026

Good luck with that, Hakeem!

Knee status: Bent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

Jeffries and other Dems aren't liking the monster they helped create turning on them. Where did they think the endless lunacy was leading?

Socialists are fully in control of the Democrat Party, and Temu Obama is caving to them.



Pathetic. https://t.co/FO9WdZfkWP — Republicans (@Republicans) June 27, 2026

I can taste the flop sweat from the free state of Florida, Hakie! you gonna be dumped by the communist wing of your own failing party. — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 27, 2026

Pass that popcorn!

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover. The DSA movement is now spreading and Dems like Jeffries don't like the monster they helped create now that it's turning on them.

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