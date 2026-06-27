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'Knee Status: Bent': Hakeem Jeffries Heard the 'You're Next' Chants, Tries Sucking Up to the DSA Crowd

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on June 27, 2026
Twitchy

On primary election night earlier this week, as Mamdani-backed New York socialists were going undefeated and Democrats like Dan Goldman were losing their seats in Congress, the DSA-supporting crowd had a message for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: 

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Jeffries of course responded by reminding the Democrats that making a bunch of antisemitic communists who hate America the new faces of the party is a really bad idea.

Just kidding!

He's now sucking up to them big time in the hopes that he's not next:

Good luck with that, Hakeem!

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Jeffries and other Dems aren't liking the monster they helped create turning on them. Where did they think the endless lunacy was leading? 

Pass that popcorn!

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover. The DSA movement is now spreading and Dems like Jeffries don't like the monster they helped create now that it's turning on them.

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