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JB Pritzker Says Trump Never Talks About Violent Crime in Red States (OK, Let's Do That!)

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on June 27, 2026
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Last weekend dozens of people were shot in Chicago, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is furious about... Trump noticing

President Trump tore into lefty Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday over spiraling violence in Chicago – after a bloody weekend in the Windy City left at least five people dead and 22 others wounded, according to reports. 

The president’s piercing message came after at least 12 people were injured late Friday when a pair of gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets on a crowd celebrating Juneteenth in the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. 

The drive-by shooting erupted just after 11 p.m. in the Princeton Park neighborhood when two thugs inside a red SUV opened fire on the gathering before speeding off, cops said.

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Pritzker can't or won't answer for why violence in one of his own cities continues to be out of control, so cue the attempted distractions: 

The Democrats regularly try to play this trick of talking about red states (like the one the Bears are probably fleeing Pritzker's Illinois for) without acknowledging where the crime occurs inside those states. 

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Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States
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Pritzker tried, and failed -- again.

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda while pro-crime Democrats complain about it.

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