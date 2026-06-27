JB Pritzker Says Trump Never Talks About Violent Crime in Red States (OK, Let's Do That!)

Last weekend dozens of people were shot in Chicago, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is furious about... Trump noticing:

President Trump tore into lefty Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday over spiraling violence in Chicago – after a bloody weekend in the Windy City left at least five people dead and 22 others wounded, according to reports. The president’s piercing message came after at least 12 people were injured late Friday when a pair of gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets on a crowd celebrating Juneteenth in the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The drive-by shooting erupted just after 11 p.m. in the Princeton Park neighborhood when two thugs inside a red SUV opened fire on the gathering before speeding off, cops said.

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Pritzker can't or won't answer for why violence in one of his own cities continues to be out of control, so cue the attempted distractions:

VIDEO - J.B. Pritzker: Trump Never Talks About the Red States with the Most Violent Crime https://t.co/xHEO3SH6W9 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 26, 2026

The Democrats regularly try to play this trick of talking about red states (like the one the Bears are probably fleeing Pritzker's Illinois for) without acknowledging where the crime occurs inside those states.

The cities driving the crime in red states are typically run by Democrats https://t.co/pEtO7NHVmj — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 26, 2026

Who runs those cities? I guess would be. They’re all run by Democrats. Why did you fail to mention that? Huh?? Democrats are disasters wherever they govern. — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) June 27, 2026

Pritzker is a simplton. The crime is in the blue cities regardless of the state. — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) June 27, 2026

Pritzker tried, and failed -- again.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda while pro-crime Democrats complain about it.

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