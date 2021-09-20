Despite being packed with hundreds of our moral betters, last night’s Emmy Awards were a maskless affair.

The COVID rules are for you. Not them. https://t.co/igBInZj91Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2021

That would definitely seem to be the case. And writer, comedian, and podcaster Bridget Phetasy, like so many of us, finds herself increasingly frustrated by it. The hypocrisy, the anti-scientific approach to COVID19 … all of it:

We're masking kids all day to protect vaccinated adults so they are free to go maskless and get wasted at football games and awards shows. Cool. Cool. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 20, 2021

We’d say she nailed it.

This is basically what it amounts to, yeah. https://t.co/MnWEYZsyVq — C. J. Ebert (@CJEbertLives) September 20, 2021

Phetasy’s summary of the situation is simultaneously accurate and illogical. This is where we’re at right now, but it literally makes zero sense.

It’s not like it’s gonna cause irreparable damage to their social/emotional/educational growth or anything… https://t.co/5HxHBViYBu — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) September 20, 2021

It’s a societal stain.