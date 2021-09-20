Despite being packed with hundreds of our moral betters, last night’s Emmy Awards were a maskless affair.

That would definitely seem to be the case. And writer, comedian, and podcaster Bridget Phetasy, like so many of us, finds herself increasingly frustrated by it. The hypocrisy, the anti-scientific approach to COVID19 … all of it:

We’d say she nailed it.

Phetasy’s summary of the situation is simultaneously accurate and illogical. This is where we’re at right now, but it literally makes zero sense.

It’s a societal stain.

