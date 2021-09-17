If people want to spurn science and not mask up, San Francisco has no place for them.

Unless those people are very, very special.

I chose to go to @sfblackcat last night for my first indoor concert since the pandemic … and this happened 🤩🙌🏽🎶 pic.twitter.com/x68lRya0Wh — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 16, 2021

I talked to @LondonBreed afterwards too. What a fun night!https://t.co/87nxpphbJF — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 16, 2021

We have no doubt it was a fun night. Because what’s more fun than partying with a superspreading hypocrite like Mayor London Breed?

Cellphone video shows San Francisco mayor unmasked, dancing, singing with equally unmasked crowd in nightclub https://t.co/ffBrgDrK7D — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 17, 2021

More from San Francisco’s ABC affiliate:

A San Francisco Department of public health order, clearly states: “Everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times except,” the order continues, “people may remove their well-fitted mask while actively eating or drinking.” Breed was dancing behind a table full of drinks, but was not actively drinking or eating, or wearing a face covering while singing, dancing, and posing for photos.

Oh.

More:

A representative from Mayor Breed’s office said, “the mayor was excited to be out and had an incredible night at the Black Cat, and wants to support small businesses. She was with friends at her table, not wearing a mask while eating and drinking and enjoying herself. She knows health orders are hard and asks everyone to do their best to follow them.”

Oh.

It’s helpful to have a Governor leading our state who believes in science and protecting public health. pic.twitter.com/M00HL5SYRY — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 14, 2021

That’s her, baby!

Maskless San Francisco mayor breaks health order, seen partying with BLM co-founder at nightclub last night. pic.twitter.com/ntQMB9YRpt — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) September 17, 2021

All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.

@LondonBreed don’t you think it’s time to relax the mask mandate for the vaccinated in SF when you can’t even follow your own policy? Are you actively eating or drinking? I don’t fault you for having a good time, but I do fault you for being a #hypocite pic.twitter.com/vYvGtGs55a — Caroline Miles (@milesc24) September 17, 2021

She should absolutely be faulted for being a hypocrite. So many of the most vocal mask mandate proponents act as though they’re exempt from the rules they expect everyone else to blindly follow.

“Rules for thee but not for me” is the credo of the political elite — Chad Hudson (@ChadAHudson) September 17, 2021

@LondonBreed Tell me again why I have to workout in a mask in SF? We already have to show proof of vaccination to get through the door sooooo why do we also have to wear a mask if you can do this?! — Anne (@DollyParton_Cat) September 17, 2021

And you wonder why people don't trust government officials when they encourage them to get the stab? — Dr. Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) September 17, 2021

Do the mask mandate morons feel taken yet? https://t.co/4LfU1K2Meh — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 17, 2021

They should feel taken. Because they got took.