GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently said something very silly. Via Mediaite:

This is a medical apartheid, plain and simple. There’s over a hundred million Americans who are not vaccinated. I think it’s even more than that. And if they want to start shutting down air travel for these people to get around the country, I think that’s actually a constitutional violation because you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States of America. And I genuinely believe that what’s going on right now is that all that’s going to happen if United Airlines, and American Airlines, and Delta even – if they decide start requiring vaccine mandates? Let me tell you, I’m very confident there will be another air carrier that will come to the field and patriots like myself, and you will give them all of our business.

Americans have a constitutionally protected right to travel? Sounds like a claim that could use a fact-check.

And who better to do the fact-checking than very serious, very un-silly person Brian Williams?

Brian Williams on Madison Cawthorn's claim of a constitutional right to air travel, "We checked the constitution, no mention that we could find of airlines, increase legroom, trade table, carry on bags, peanuts, none of that." pic.twitter.com/maKYeTYwfX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2021

Wow. 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder. Brian Williams just owned Madison Cawthorn, y’all!

We kid, of course. Brian Williams looks like at least as big a tool as Madison Cawthorn, if not moreso.

He really thought this was a compelling retort. https://t.co/9zPmFIq2m8 — ArmedEsquire (@ArmedEsquire) September 17, 2021

He really did.

Airlines haven’t served peanuts since before Brian Williams got fired for being a pathological liar. https://t.co/JFmJE2VK3i — Steve Stampley (@stevestampley) September 17, 2021

Fact-check: true.

Cawthorn is obviously wrong but the way to debunk him is not to point to the lack of the word "aircraft" in an 18th century document like a dumbass. https://t.co/1HC07zaLGU — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 17, 2021

Yes, but seeing as Brian Williams is a dumbass, we’re not sure he’s aware of any other way to debunk.

williams should know better. he was there. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2021

He landed in Valley Forge under sniper fire. — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 17, 2021

Staff at @MSNBC seem like they genuinely looked for the word "airplane" in the Constitution. They should probably read it, it doesn't mention cable news or television either. Though there is a secret part about helicopter ride Brian Williams almost lost his life in during the war https://t.co/qPlhiqk0M1 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 17, 2021

Heh.

Madison Cawthorn is an ass, but if this is the approach you're going to take with respect to which rights are in the Constitution, you're going to run into trouble with Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/SvsfSobJRw — Curious Task (@CuriousTask) September 17, 2021

Ah, yes. We don’t recall seeing anything in the Constitution about the right to take the life of an unborn child, either. And trust us — we checked!

Now do abortion https://t.co/ndo1Xs8kBH — Neizan the Milk Roach (@PMDawnStan) September 17, 2021

Cool. Now do abortion. Report back! https://t.co/QfC2IXyUqY — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) September 17, 2021

Hey, guys. While you have it out and are checking, screen shot that section on abortion being an enumerated right, as well. Thanks. https://t.co/Fb0VRkM15e — Kenny has 2 podcasts now (@kchessor) September 17, 2021

Brian Williams should definitely keep going down this road.

So if a right isn't mentioned, it's not covered? 🤔 https://t.co/vohWOxRQx7 — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) September 17, 2021