New York Times chief White House correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker is willing to admit that Gen. Mark Milley may have taken some back channels to talk to the Chinese government and try to undermine President Donald Trump, but even if Milley did do it, so what?

Why are people getting so bent out of shape at the prospect of the Joint Chiefs Chair going behind the president’s back to subvert the president’s authority?

Apparently it was a betrayal for Milley to reassure China that Trump wasn’t crazy enough to go to war with them. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 16, 2021

Your sarcasm is noted, Peter. As is, by extension, your shameless hackery.

Well, if a lower Pentagon official was caught telling a Chinese official he would warn him in advance of an attack, I am guessing he or she might be in a pickle https://t.co/QSTBooq4Mc — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) September 16, 2021

Peter Baker should be in a pickle for defending Milley’s alleged actions as good and just.

All the usual suspects are right on time with the gaslighting https://t.co/jRvfyhvJe5 — CalvinBallMVP (@Calvinball_MVP) September 16, 2021

Forget the knee pad bias, the gaslighting is ridiculous https://t.co/goqMuHKYvh — The Top Secret Dog (@Joshrapple) September 16, 2021

This is a gross and misleading oversimplification regarding disputed facts about what Milley did. https://t.co/PgyFS6baon — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 16, 2021

Yes, that's the correct assessment. It's too bad your comment is sarcastic or you might have gained some credibility. — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) September 16, 2021

That's one way to look at things. It's an astronomically stupid way to look at things, but is is one way to look at them. The correct way to look at things would be to recognize that an unelected official sought to usurp authority from the duly elected president. https://t.co/BgwRBLEsxN — Tony NotThatKindOfItalian (@PA_Daddoo) September 16, 2021

If Milley indeed did the things he is alleged to have done, he’s guilty of far more than just trying to protect the world from “crazy” Donald Trump.

Breaking the chain of command and circumventing civilian authority over the military is a-ok, guys. https://t.co/P8Xkpu9bv1 — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) September 16, 2021

Doing so without the Commander in Chief knowing is, in fact, a betrayal of the constitution. Correct. https://t.co/8Z5vzrBsHD — RBe (@RBPundit) September 16, 2021

I don’t remember electing General Milley to be the person who decides American foreign policy if he doesn’t like the president. https://t.co/MiNRluxl8q — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 16, 2021

Is Milley a diplomat? Is it his job to engage in foreign policy? Did Trump appoint Milley as a special advisor/envoy to China? Is Milley authorized to speak with foreign adversaries on behalf of the United States government? Did Milley subvert his chain of command? Simpleton. https://t.co/0KVxmTICbx — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 16, 2021

If Milley did it to Biden you simpletons would be wetting your beds demanding he be shot at dawn. https://t.co/7XnsRLUaIL — Dr Woofter Superior (@Trailer_Swift69) September 16, 2021

Without a doubt.

These people can't be this stupid, right? It has to be deliberate. If they're doing the things they're doing deliberately, there isn't much that isn't justified in response, right? https://t.co/OVbGpgjKk1 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 16, 2021

Peter Baker is not a serious person.