We swear that late-night shows used to be funny. They were funny, weren’t they?

Late night comedy has been replaced by amateur hour social justice activism. — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) September 15, 2021

True story. Here’s the latest example, brought to you by Jeff Daniels and Stephen Colbert:

Actor Jeff Daniels and Stephen Colbert come out in support of Critical Race Theory and want to “welcome in a new America”. Jeff Daniels said he “was educated” by White Rage author Carol Anderson and suggests “white people” need to accept that systemic racism exists. pic.twitter.com/Y7lfnt1FqN — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) September 15, 2021

And according to Jeff — and nodding bobblehead Stephen — if you don’t buy into Critical Race Theory, you’re not against racism. You’re just another person letting themselves be ruled by white rage.

Oh he's shilling a Broadway play he's in.. Got it pic.twitter.com/e9YZlJAJnB — Pijin (@pijin_english) September 15, 2021

What better way to promote a highbrow play than to piss on white people?

He’s promoting To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. As Atticus Finch in the closing arguments, he looks forward to "talking directly to 1,400 predominantly white faces” in the audience and shaming them. — Puzzled (@FLRouleau) September 16, 2021

Sounds like a hit!

What do these two men have in common? They both “want to understand White Rage”. pic.twitter.com/X1mPHVgq6E — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) September 15, 2021

Hard pass. To both of them.

Critical Race Theory and its advocates are fundamentally anti-American. — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) September 15, 2021

When CRT teaches “history” they do so from a subjective hyper-political propagandist viewpoint. CRT scholars openly admit this. In no way does Critical Race Theory broaden understanding. — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) September 15, 2021

Critical Race Theory has never been about broadening understanding; it’s been about perpetuating ignorance and bigotry.

Rich white liberals are the worst. https://t.co/tWsqtA8jY9 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 16, 2021

They really are.

Maybe Norm just decided to get up and leave instead. https://t.co/fwAwnoYfkz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

He definitely wouldn’t have bought into that garbage, that’s for damn sure.