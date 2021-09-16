Like many of us, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had thoughts about AOC’s “TAX THE RICH” dress at the Met Gala. But apparently Twitter didn’t want us to see Portnoy’s thoughts:

“Missing context”? What context was missing from Portnoy’s tweet? It looks entirely accurate to us. And anyway, it’s his opinion. Is Twitter policing opinions for “missing context” now?

We actually looked for Portnoy’s original tweet about AOC and can’t find it.

Did Twitter take it upon themselves to bury it? Is that how they protect the public from “misinformation”?

No kidding. Maybe they will, one of these days.

