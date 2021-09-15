It’s here! TIME’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People is here!

Introducing the 2021 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/NEApPrOrN0 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

We always look forward to seeing who made the list, because it’s never not entertaining to sit here slack-jawed wondering what the hell the point of TIME’s exercise is. Crap like this certainly doesn’t make the case for TIME to keep putting the list out:

You can’t make this up: on the left is how Time Magazine writes about Xi Jinping for its top 100, on the right is Donald Trump. However Bad you think the Orange Man is, he’s not the actual communist dictator committing literal genocide! pic.twitter.com/xl08wW899R — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 15, 2021

TIME turned to a former Mongolian president to wax poetic about Xi Jinping. Harvard journalism professor and former TIME editor in chief Nancy Gibbs got the honor of justifying Donald Trump’s inclusion on the list.

Honestly, we’re not sure why TIME didn’t just let Xi write his own glowing profile.

Xi is definitely one of the most influential people in the world but this summary of him feels like it's written by the communist party itself. https://t.co/1E9I79WQqN — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 15, 2021

That’s the thing: Xi is arguably one of the most influential people in the world, but the write-up reads like ChiCom propaganda.

"Second, President Xi has no arrogance. He treats people or counterparts from other countries as equal" An American magazine published this. Recall that china has threatened countries over the past year with cutting off vaccine supplies over disagreements on Taiwan and Uyghurs. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 15, 2021

TIME is willfully and happily gaslighting on behalf of the Chinese government. You legitimately do hate to see it.

@TIME used to be a great publication. I would read it faithfully.

I don't particularly like Trump, but this is disgusting. — Stacey. (@staceylmayo) September 15, 2021

The ruling class is trying to remake China's hybrid crony capitalist/dictatorship government here in America. And they are relentless about it. https://t.co/3Rs2RxWIJp — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 15, 2021

The media class is certainly relentless.

What is the Chinese ownership % in Time…? — BigC (@BigCFinancial) September 15, 2021

Funny you should ask:

Ah.