Jimmy Kimmel is a Colossal Garbage Person, Exhibit 572991749:

Get it? Because Ron DeSantis is a Republican, so it’s funny when Floridians die of COVID19. Especially because Floridians aren’t as smart as he is, so it’s not like it’s any big loss when they die anyway.

How awkward it must feel for Jimmy Kimmel to trail far behind COVID19 in popularity.

Total POS.

