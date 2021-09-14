Jimmy Kimmel is a Colossal Garbage Person, Exhibit 572991749:

@jimmykimmel mocks Floridians who’ve died of Covid: “Of the 54,000 Americans who died from Covid since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame.” pic.twitter.com/U9jMgCVyKt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2021

Get it? Because Ron DeSantis is a Republican, so it’s funny when Floridians die of COVID19. Especially because Floridians aren’t as smart as he is, so it’s not like it’s any big loss when they die anyway.

Sleazy Dem spox introduces interesting new talking point https://t.co/K8cuAMayMP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 14, 2021

How awkward it must feel for Jimmy Kimmel to trail far behind COVID19 in popularity.

1) this is awful

2) not the same criticism for NYC/Cuomo

3) FL has highest elderly population

4) man this is insane https://t.co/mBr4Pscmbp — Chandler (@_chandlerhudson) September 14, 2021

What a dick https://t.co/wQY93FtGJx — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) September 14, 2021

what a total piece of s*it https://t.co/Y5emp9tZq5 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 14, 2021

Total POS.

“If your state has more GED’s than PHD’s, stay inside” That’s what they think of you https://t.co/nFoFZAIYU5 — DickWhitmanBTC (@Dick_WhitmanBTC) September 14, 2021

“More GEDs than PhDs” I wonder why middle America is reluctant to vote for progressives . . . https://t.co/U7alEbaLQc — Isaac Gibson (@isaacgibson606) September 14, 2021