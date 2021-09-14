Recently, “Five for Fighting’s” John Ondrasik unveiled his latest song, “Blood on My Hands,” which goes after the Biden administration for their colossal, deadly disaster in Afghanistan.

Well, apparently Facebook doesn’t appreciate the great tradition. At least not when Democrats are the target:

We don’t know about the rest of you, but we’d very much like to know what Facebook found so noncompliant about Ondrasik’s ad.

