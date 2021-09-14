Recently, “Five for Fighting’s” John Ondrasik unveiled his latest song, “Blood on My Hands,” which goes after the Biden administration for their colossal, deadly disaster in Afghanistan.

New Song – Blood on My Hands.https://t.co/fu8DfzHyaF — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 13, 2021

“There is a great tradition,” Five for Fighting’s @johnondrasik writes, “of artists speaking their minds and calling out their leaders for answers.” "Blood on My Hands": John Ondrasik's powerful indictment of Biden administration's Afghanistan disgracehttps://t.co/FbnHNdHa5x pic.twitter.com/A3vF3RDMLm — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 14, 2021

Well, apparently Facebook doesn’t appreciate the great tradition. At least not when Democrats are the target:

Facebook rejected my ad boosting "Blood on my Hands" pic.twitter.com/d1aY27CeYN — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 14, 2021

We don’t know about the rest of you, but we’d very much like to know what Facebook found so noncompliant about Ondrasik’s ad.