With the California recall vote looming, Larry Elder is making the rounds to make the case for choosing him over current governor and miserable failure Gavin Newsom.

During an event today, Elder also brought up the recent attempted assault on him by a white liberal woman. The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel was there:

“The egg-throwing incident” makes it sound like just a childish prank.

Yes. The gorilla mask incident.

That one.

Larry Elder knows it, too. That’s why he pointed out that the media would be a lot more interested in this story if he had a (D) after his name.

As a journalist, Dave is ostensibly charged with providing the full details of a story. But as a journalist, Dave is actually far more committed to carrying water for the Democratic Party.

