With the California recall vote looming, Larry Elder is making the rounds to make the case for choosing him over current governor and miserable failure Gavin Newsom.

During an event today, Elder also brought up the recent attempted assault on him by a white liberal woman. The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel was there:

Elder hitting the media for not running more coverage of the egg-throwing incident in Venice pic.twitter.com/CbZxmFafcQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 13, 2021

“The egg-throwing incident” makes it sound like just a childish prank.

You mean the gorilla mask incident? https://t.co/5Bfj9nHuHF — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 13, 2021

Yes. The gorilla mask incident.

The one where the white liberal wearing a GORILLA MASK threw an egg at a black man? — adam c ❁ (@well_ya_know_) September 13, 2021

That one.

Dave, we both know if their roles were reversed you would never be downplaying it as an "egg-throwing incident." — Casey (@space_case12) September 13, 2021

Larry Elder knows it, too. That’s why he pointed out that the media would be a lot more interested in this story if he had a (D) after his name.

Egg throwing incident? what pray tell are you referring to? I've heard absolutely nothing of this from our brave MSM firefighters. Please explain! — Bubbles (@AnnulusofZinn) September 13, 2021

Can you describe this "egg-throwing incident in more detail? Was it a white on black incident? Was there an item or costume that had racial undertones, or what your fans typically call "dog whistles?" Be more specific, Dave — Boey Jiden (@JoeWantsASniff) September 13, 2021

As a journalist, Dave is ostensibly charged with providing the full details of a story. But as a journalist, Dave is actually far more committed to carrying water for the Democratic Party.