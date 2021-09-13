Here’s an update on the case of Twitter suppressing the New York Post’s “potentially harmful” article on Hunter Biden’s emails:

Sorry … to block what kind of article?

The New York Times is evidently trying to set its own precedent, that inconvenient truths can be dismissed as “unsubstantiated.”

“Conservatives pounced the suppression of a damning story about Hunter Biden.” As they should have, Shane.

And now, conservatives are pouncing on the New York Times for blatantly covering for a morally corrupt Joe Biden and his morally corrupt family.

In fact:

Substantiated AF.

Who are you going to believe? The New York Times and Joe Biden, or your own lying eyes and ears?

