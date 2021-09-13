New York City kids are headed back to school, and the SEIU is making sure that the classrooms are as welcoming as possible:
Our COVID-Busters are out in full force cleaning & disinfecting to make a safe return to the classroom possible.
Good luck to all NYC students & staff on your first day back!#BacktoSchoolNYC pic.twitter.com/yo9P674Z4h
— 32BJ SEIU (@32BJSEIU) September 13, 2021
Well, kids? Do you feel safe now?
New ad for homeschooling just dropped. https://t.co/vnxblxSjeJ
— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) September 13, 2021
Seriously.
what
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 13, 2021
🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/1RVqPT4MDw
— erdinc uslu ↔️HEPA13🪟😷👐🦠🙋🏼♂️ (@eerdincus) September 13, 2021
You know that Covid is spread through airborne transmission, right? How are you cleaning and disinfecting the air?
— Jen Mindelen 💉💉😷 (@KaiaMindelen) September 13, 2021
This is sanitizing theater that absolutely does not change anything even according to the governments own admission https://t.co/4FyukAFqkN
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 13, 2021
This is dumber than taking shoes off in airports. Security theater ≠ following science. https://t.co/CQ2ePP9KfY
— Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) September 13, 2021
When it comes to #COVID19 this is functionally equivalent to burning sage to rid your house of bad spirits. https://t.co/Pbq8jeT4FM
— You All So Stupid (@youallsostupid) September 13, 2021
Breathe in those chemicals kids! It’s for your safety!😂🤦♀️ https://t.co/mavk9HKRGe
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 13, 2021
What are they spraying and why isn't the COVID buster wearing a high filtration mask to do it?
— 🌹Dogs4ZeroHopium🐾 (@BernieDogs4) September 13, 2021
The spraying is what I like to call "COVID Intervention Theater." They're spraying hope and prayers.
— Steven Konkoly (@stevenkonkoly) September 13, 2021
Let’s hope that’s all they’re spraying.
Is there some rule in America that we have to keeping doing things that don't work? https://t.co/zkMAyB09t0
— Vinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 (@VPrasadMDMPH) September 13, 2021
Did we miss the memo?
we really are living in Clown City now… https://t.co/LUy7CIOhe1
— Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) September 13, 2021
We've lost our ever-lovin' minds https://t.co/6xMOimwDSu
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 13, 2021
This is going to be a prominent edit someday in a future documentary about COVID, specifically in a part talking about how ridiculous some of our overreactions were.
— John Schoenecker (@SchoenTax) September 13, 2021