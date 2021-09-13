As we told you, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel rather dismissively covered Larry Elder’s remarks about the recent attempted assault on him by a white woman in a gorilla mask.

“Egg-throwing incident.” Not great, Dave.

But credit where it’s due: at least Weigel covered it. Not many in the media can say that.

In the days following the incident, media were largely conspicuously quiet on the subject. As independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier points out, as of today, that hasn’t really changed.

Let’s have a look, shall we?

Well, to be fair, Larry Elder’s no Jussie Smollett.

